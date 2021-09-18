🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University awarded nearly 300 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees during its summer commencement ceremony on Sept. 12. The event was held in the Arnaud C. Marts Center, 274 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre.

Abas Sabouni, associate professor of electrical engineering at Wilkes University, delivered the commencement address. Sabouni was awarded the Carpenter Award for Teaching. The award, considered Wilkes’ highest honor for teaching, recognizes an outstanding member of the faculty.

Sabouni joined Wilkes in 2013 and quickly integrated robust research into many aspects of his curriculum. Technologies for revolutionizing breast cancer detection and imaging and for improving the treatment of neurological disorders are among the research projects originating in his labs. Sabouni works with undergraduate students through his research in developing diagnostic and therapeutic technologies for biomedical applications. In 2019, he received the Wilkes University President’s Award for Excellence in Scholarship.

Michelle Lenhart, of Millville, addressed her fellow graduates. Lenhart received a Master of Business Administration degree. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Wilkes in 2019, and currently works in the registrar’s office at Luzerne County Community College.

Related Video

The following local students earned degrees at the ceremony:

• Alden Bell, of Exeter, earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering

• Madison Algayer, of Pittston, earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

• Alyssa Bukevicz, of Pittston, earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

• Kellen Byers, of Pittston, earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

• Liberato Sperrazza, of West Pittston, earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

• Tiffany Zukosky, of Wyoming, earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

• Jolene Carey-Pace, of Duryea, earned a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership/Educational Leadership Studies

• Katie Kelly, of Pittston, earned a Master of Arts in Creative Writing

• Douglas Ooms, of Dupont, earned a Master of Business Adminstration in Business Administration

• Alyssa Schuler, of Pittston, earned a Master of Science in Nursing