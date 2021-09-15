🔊 Listen to this

Heslop Road bridge work starts Thursday

RICE TWP. — The township supervisors have been notified by the Luzerne County Engineer Lawrence Plesh that repairs to the county’s storm-damaged stone bridge on Heslop Road will begin on Thursday.

During the repair, the contractor will make every attempt to keep one lane open for passage by residents living north of the bridge, but intermittent lane closures may occur.

The county expects the bridge to fully reopen by Saturday if the repairs proceed as planned.

County Dems to hold sign giveaway, meet-and-greet during parade

WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne County Democratic Party will hold a candidate meet-and-greet open house and yard sign giveaway this Sunday, Sept. 19 from noon to 4 p.m. at party headquarters, 60 Public Square.

Yard signs and other items for local and statewide candidates will be available before, during and after the rescheduled Wilkes-Barre St. Patrick’s Day parade, and Luzerne County’s Democratic candidates will be on hand to greet visitors.

Wilkes-Barre VA to host Facebook Live town hall today

PLAINS TWP. — The Wilkes-Barre Veterans Affairs Medical Center will hold a virtual community town Hall meeting at 5 p.m. today, Wednesday, Sept. 15 on Facebook Live. Participants may attend by visiting https://www.facebook.com/VAWilkesBarre/.