Saturday’s debut both celebratory and somber as 9/11 marked

Several dozen vendors selling items under the a large tent at the West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival are seen preparing for the two-day festival, which continues today.

Gina Malsky, West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival entertainment chairperson, places the sash on the 2021 Little Miss Cherry Blossom Princess, Aria Werner.

Wyoming Area third grade student, Aria Werner, 8, was chosen Little Miss Cherry Blossom Princess for 2021.

Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre’s Lucy Lew, 15, participated in a special dance to note the attack on the United States on September 11, 2001.

Wyoming Police Chief Chris Mercavitch helps a few children pick up candy during the West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival parade.

WEST PITTSTON — The West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival kicked off on Saturday both in celebration of its 50 year history and in memory of those who lost their lives on September 11th twenty years before.

The festival was rescheduled from May because of concerns about COVID-19 and although there were no cherry blossoms to enjoy, those attending were able to appreciate a clear temperate day on the Susquehanna River.

Saturday’s activities opened with a parade through the borough which began on Exeter Avenue and concluded at the riverfront. Many residents made their way to their front porches and sidewalks to cheer on parade participants. In return, many parade entries threw candy to children waiting with open hands and smiles.

The parade included local officials, emergency vehicles, bands and cheerleaders.

Rather than naming a single grand marshal, this year all West Pittston essential workers were honored with the title.

When the parade reached the river commons, a musical tribute to 9/11 was presented by the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, which followed the singing of “The Star Spangled Banner.”

Entertainment chair Gina Malsky said after having to cancel last year because of the pandemic, people seemed especially pleased to be able to come out and enjoy the parade, food and activities.

Malsky said that the festival’s activities, which continue today, had the benefit of being outside, keeping everyone safe.

She pointed out that after this weekend’s event, the 2022 event, which will take place in May, is only around the corner.

‘Everyone loves a parade’

As James Deice waited for the parade to pass by, he spoke of spirit of West Pittston and of the Greater Pittston Area which brought his friends and neighbors out to support a good cause and to spend time with each other.

Deice was especially happy that his granddaughter Nina Carey was participating in the festivities as a member of the Broadway on the Boulevard dancers.

Deice said people seemed to be enjoying the chance to get outside after a difficult year.

“Everyone loves a parade,” he said.

Wyoming Area marching band director Angelo Bufalino said the group was participating for its first year.

When the festival is held in May, he said, the marching band is usually in Wildwood at a band event.

But, even though it’s been a difficult year and the event had to be postponed, the postponement had a silver lining, he said.

Sydney Shelley of Hughestown, whose daughter Teagan Delaney was participating as a Broadway dancer, said she believed it was the first year the girls had participated in the festival.

Shelley said the girls were excited for the opportunity to get outside and entertain, especially in a parade.

Miss Cherry Blossom

This year Aria Werner, a third grade student at 10th Street Elementary in the Wyoming Area school district, won the title of Miss Cherry Blossom Festival.

When asked what her three wishes were, Werner said that the pandemic would be over.

Many of those attending the parade said they were planning to spend the day at the festival, enjoying the river, the food and the music.

The Cherry Blossom Festival continues today.