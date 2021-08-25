🔊 Listen to this

EXETER — At Tuesday’s monthly meeting the Wyoming Area School Board approved contracts totaling nearly $1 million for repairs and replacements in the natatorium, tabled a motion to hire a kindergarten principal, and opted to keep a recently announced masking mandate for younger students when school starts Sept. 7.

The natatorium contracts went to Troy Mechanical for Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning equipment replacement at a cost of $283,920, dehumidification equipment replacement to the same company at $664,840, and electrical work to Richard Mellow Corp. at $15,350.

The big ticket item of $664,840 is subject to getting state approval to use federal COVID-19 relief money to cover the costs.

Solicitor Jarrett Ferentino said the kindergarten principle position, which includes serving as assistant special education director, was tabled because the board wanted to work out some matters, including possible changes to the districts overall administrative plan. A special meeting is being scheduled for Aug. 31 that will likely include that appointment.

The masking policy requires students, faculty and staff in kindergarten through sixth grade to wear masks in the buildings, because children in that age group cannot yet be vaccinated against COVID-19. The policy also requires universal masking on a school bus, because it is deemed public transportation and thus falls under a federal mask mandate. It is “highly recommended” students in grades 7-12 who are not vaccinated wear masks.

Ferentino addressed email questions regarding the legal authority to require masks, citing section 5-510 of the Pennsylvania School Code, which says in part that a district can “may adopt and enforce such reasonable rules and regulations as it may deem necessary” to manage school affairs and conduct of both employees and students.

Ferentino said a few attorneys have interpreted that section differently but the majority believe it gives the right to impose masks in this situation. He also said the contract with the bus company requires the company to “comply with all state and federal regulations,” which is interpreted to include the public transportation mask mandate.

The board also voted to make both men’s and women’s lacrosse a district sport, thus getting district support at an estimated cost of $13,000. And the board heard from the president and secretary — two senior girls this fall — about issues regarding being locked out of the building when practicing in the field in evenings, practicing on a field that was not fully marked so they could do full formations, and having no air-conditioning when practicing indoors. Upon questioning by Board President Phillip Campenni, district officials said most of the issues have been recently resolved, and Superintendent Janet Serino promised to address all concerns.