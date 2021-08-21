🔊 Listen to this

Chris McCabe, of Boiling Springs, Pa., was the overall winner of the 2021 Pittston Tomato Festival 5K race with a time of 00:15:09.76.

Overall Pittston Tomato Festival 5K winner Chris McCabe, of Boiling Springs, Pa., left, set a blistering time of 00:15:09.76, while the over famale winner, Rebecca Sebastian, Randolph, N.J., finished with a time of 00:18:03.36.

Pittston Tomato Festival 5K runners take off at the sound of the horn for the 2021 race.

Top banana Dylan Fearon, of Kingston, also a member of our news partner FOX 56, was prepped and ready for the Pittston Tomato Festival 5K race.

Raul Ortiz and Rachael Stucker, both of Hanover, register at the Greater Pittston YMCA for the Pittston Tomato 5K race on Saturday morning.

PITTSTON — The third day of the Pittston Tomato Festival opened with the 22nd annual Miles for Michael 5K run/walk, with nearly 300 runners taking to the borough’s main street.

Miles for Michael is a not-for-profit local foundation in the name of the late Michael Joyce who was stricken with esophageal cancer and, after fighting a courageous battle, passed away in 2006 at the age of 43.

For Matt Santos, who grew up in West Pittston, the run was an opportunity to return to his hometown area and show his wife and friends around the area.

Cindy Santos, his wife, said she had been impressed with the beauty of the river and the opportunities for a variety of good food.

Along with friends Carl and Sue Fortna, the four were racing mostly for fun, with a bit of competitive spirit thrown in.

“Some of us are more competitive than others,” Cindy Santos said, laughing.

Matt Santos said that he had been a lifelong runner who “just took 30 years off.”

As the four waited for the race to begin, they discussed how impressed they were with the area, including a trip to Blue Ribbon Dairy on Friday, to add fuel for Saturday’s race.

JoAnne Smith, 53, said she’s been running since she was twelve and was happy to be back at it following the pandemic.

Smith is now from Mountain Top, but is originally from Pittston and enjoys supporting her hometown.

“I run, but I’m not competitive,” she said.

Race director Jay Duffy said after having to cancel the race last year because of COVID-19, people seemed to be returning with new enthusiasm.

“We have new runners and people returning to running,” he said. “I think that people are really enjoying a chance to get out.”

Duffy said the approximately three mile course had been altered somewhat this year because the bridges were closed, but that organizers had tried to keep the nature of the run similar to other years, including the amount of hills and flat areas.

People of all ages were participating in the race, he said, from teens to seniors, he said.

Volunteer Brandon Hampton said he believed that about 40 volunteers made the race possible, assisting with everything from registration to facilitating the course.