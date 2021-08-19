Bill Kelly, along with his current musical partner, Jennifer Kane, will perform at the Pittston Tomato Festival on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. They will also host a meet and greet at Joe Nardone’s Gallery of Sound on Mundy Street on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The public is invited. Submitted

Meet and greet set for Sunday at Gallery of Sound

WILKES-BARRE — Bill Kelly and his musical partner of 18 years, Jennifer Kane, will make a special appearance at the 2021 Tomato Festival to perform his old hits along with a current charting songs by the duo.

Kane & Kelly will take the stage on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 7:30 p.m.

Kelly, 71, is a graduate of Wyoming Area and he has been a successful musician for most of his life as part of The Buoys, the Jerry-Kelly Band and Dakota.

Kelly & Kane have become popular in Christian/Inspirational Country music, scoring chart hits in the genre. Their song, “The Storm,” reached No. 1 for weeks on that chart.

Kelly & Kane will also host a meet and greet on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Joe Nardone’s Gallery of Sound on Mundy Street, Wilkes-Barre Township.

Kelly said CDs will be available for sale and he looks forward to talking to friends and fans from the past. The public is invited to attend.

Bill O’Boyle

