Luzerne County’s Election Board is open to again providing mail ballot drop boxes in the November general, but it will explore larger ones resembling postal mail boxes that are too heavy and bulky for a person to steal.

The five-citizen board had agreed to add three counter-top mail ballot drop boxes for the May 18 primary in addition to one previously available at the county’s Penn Place building in downtown Wilkes-Barre. The other boxes were inside the Pittston Memorial Library and the city halls in Hazleton and Nanticoke.

Board members said they would monitor use of the drop boxes to determine their number and location in future elections.

More than 3,200 voters turned in their ballots through the drop boxes instead of mailing them, county Election Director Bob Morgan had said.

During Wednesday’s meeting, board Chairwoman Denise Williams asked Morgan to present other box options and prices along with feedback on whether funding for new boxes could be identified in the county budget. She cited Lackawanna County’s mailbox-style boxes, saying they cost about $18,000 for six and require two people to move them.

Smaller, less expensive mailbox versions may be available, Williams said, stressing the boxes would only be placed inside buildings with security cameras.

Williams suggested four drop boxes in addition to the one at Penn Place for the general election. Mountain Top and the Back Mountain could be possible sites for adding boxes, she said.

Board member Audrey Serniak said she believes a box is warranted in the Back Mountain.

Board member Richard Nardone said more research and discussion is needed to identify the number and type of boxes and best locations.

In other business Wednesday:

• The election bureau announced it has made progress complying with several recent board directives, including completing online posting of campaign finance reports. Primary election campaign reports may be viewed under the election page at luzernecounty.org.

• The board held off on deciding whether the county district attorney seat term will be two or four years if it appears on the November general ballot as planned.

County Assistant Solicitor Michael Butera told the board he believes the term must be four years under new state legislation, but county acting Chief Solicitor Vito DeLuca said his office must review more information before it provides an official opinion to the board.