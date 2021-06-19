🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON – It’s official, Done Rite Carpets & Flooring held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, June 11, after having a soft opening on May 1.

Done Rite has been in business for the last five years operating at the rear of Jack Wise Interiors on Rt. 315. Owner Vance Yaros, who has 35 years experience in the flooring industry that includes sales and installation, leads the business.

Done Rite Carpets & Flooring is opening next door to Vince’s Pizza in the former Quality Roofers and Builders Hardware Store at 76 Main St. Anthony Marranca is Done Rite’s sales manager and Kevin Tansley is the company’s installer along with Yaros.

“Business has been good,” Marranca said, on moving into Done Rite’s new location. “It’s great to work on Main Street and our store is even a place that’s becoming friendly to those shopping for flooring or not. We brought new life into a store that was full of life at one time and we’re happy to bring it back again. I feel very welcomed here with people letting me know they are happy we are here.”

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Done Rite held an open house, including food and beverages on the same evening as Pittston 2nd Friday Art Walk.

“It was a beautiful night and we had quite a few people came in and we handed out business cards, we had pizza and food and everyone had a good time,” Marranca added. “Some old friends dropped by and I got to meet some new people as well.”

Done Rite handles most of the major names in the industry such has Mohawk, Shaw, Maslin and more as well as many distributors on the east coast.

You can reach Marranca at Done Rite Carpets & Flooring at 570-299-0086 for inquiries.

Done Rite’s hours of operation is Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.