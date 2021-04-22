🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Local state legislators on Wednesday announced funding has been received for several area projects through the Commonwealth Financing Authority.

State Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, said two projects in the 14th Senatorial District will receive more than $1.2 million in funding.

“Today’s state investment in important infrastructure projects like the Borough of Ashley’s Sugar Notch Run Channel Improvement Project and the extension of a previously existing rail siding that will open thousands of acres for industrial development in the Whitney Pointe Industrial Park will keep our communities safer, while promoting and sustaining economic growth in Luzerne County,” Yudichak said.

Yudichak said HUD Inc. DBA Emerald Anthracite will receive $750,000 from the Multi-modal Transportation Fund for an extension of a previously existing rail siding in Nanticoke that will tie into the Whitney Pointe Industrial Park. He said the siding will provide rail access to the Canadian Pacific main line and will create opportunities for significant industrial development.

“We’re both excited and grateful to receive this funding,” said Joe Prociak, President/CEO, HUD Inc. “Rail access is vitally important to the businesses that are interested in the Whitney Pointe Industrial Park. With this state funding we can now put this project into motion and develop the infrastructure needed to attract tenants and thus create significant job growth in the region.”

Yudichak also announced that the Borough of Ashley will receive $470,000 from the Flood Mitigation Program for its Sugar Notch Run Channel Improvement Project. The project will consist of constructing 781 linear feet of channel improvement within a section of Sugar Notch Run.

Yudichak said the section begins 300 feet upstream of Frederick Street and ends 100 feet downstream of Sively Street. Sugar Notch Run floods a residential area during times of heavy rainfall and the current culvert is ineffective in channeling debris. The project will remove the existing culvert and improve the stream channel by constructing an 18-foot wide by 4-foot-high concrete “U” channel.

Yudichak said State Representatives Gerald Mullery, D-Newport Township, and Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, also helped to acquire the important funding.

“This is critical funding for several projects to make our region more attractive for businesses, residents and visitors,” Mullery said. “Whether its infrastructure investment for commerce and industry, widening roads for bicycle safe travel lanes or reducing skyrocketing insurance costs, these funds will help make our communities better places to live and work.”

Pashinski said, “This funding will help protect the residents of Ashley Borough from the impacts of future flooding, improving both safety and water quality. Once completed, the Ashley Borough Flood Project will help mitigate risk for residents around Sugar Notch Run.”

Ashley Borough will use the Flood Mitigation funds for channel improvements to a section of Sugar Notch Run in the borough.

“The CFA has been instrumental in providing critical funds for infrastructure, mobility and safety efforts in our area,” Pashinski said. “This funding is another smart investment by the CFA in Ashley Borough, Luzerne County and our region.”

The Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) was established in 2004 as an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to administer Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus packages. The CFA holds fiduciary responsibility over the funding of programs and investments in Pennsylvania’s economic growth.

Mullery said Nanticoke City will receive $750,000 to extend an existing rail siding that will open thousands of acres for industrial development with rail access to the Canadian Pacific main line.

Also, Mullery said Wright Township will receive $685,984 to widen Park Road, a heavily traveled roadway, and create a new bike lane, add curbs and a sidewalk, make stormwater improvements, remove trees and resurface the road and install pavement markings.

Mullery said the Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority will get $337,437 for the accreditation report process for two levees in Plymouth Borough, Hanover Township and the City of Wilkes-Barre.

Also, Mullery said Earth Conservancy will receive $38,232 to develop a Master Site Plan of a mine-scarred, 30-acre parcel in Hanover Township.

Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, said there are three projects in the 20th Senatorial District — Dallas Borough $133,880 for pedestrian safety improvements; Forty Fort Borough $200,000 for multi-use trail improvements; and Wright Township $685,984 for roadway improvements.

“One of our primary responsibilities is working toward strengthening communities,” Baker said. “State funding for efforts that improve opportunities and quality of life for residents have important impacts. This money enables projects to be completed more quickly and reduces the cost for local taxpayers.”

Rep. Karen Boback, R-Harveys Lake, said she enthusiastically supported the project in the Borough of Dallas.

“This grant will allow for the completion of the Center Hill Road sidewalk project, creating a safer environment for everyone in our community,” Boback said.