🔊 Listen to this

The Greater Wilkes-Barre Labor Council (GWBLC) announced June 15th as the deadline for high school seniors to apply for the newly created Sam Bianco Memorial Scholarship. Three scholarships will be presented to high school seniors who are dependent children of a union member whose union is affiliated with the GWBLC.

Scholarships will be awarded in three categories: One for $1,500 to an applicant who will be attending full-time an accredited four- year college; one for $750 to an applicant who will be attending a community college; and one for $750 to an applicant who will be attending a technical or vocational post-secondary school. Students interested in applying will be required to complete an official application, providing some personal background information about themselves, as well as writing a 500-to-750 word essay on the history of the labor movement within northeastern Pennsylvania.

Joe Padavan, president of the GWBLC stated that the scholarships are named in honor of the late Sam Bianco, who served as president of the labor council from 1980 up until his death in October of 2010. Bianco’s employment covered a life-long career as district manager of both the Pittston and Wyoming Valley International Ladies Garment Workers Union (ILGWU). He was well known in advancing the well being of working men and women and promoting positive labor management relations.

Padavan noted that those interested in applying for a scholarship can do so by contacting their parent or guardian’s union, the GWBLC at 315-317 N. Washington Street in Wilkes-Barre, downloading an application from the GWBLC Facebook page, or telephoning 570-498-9816 or 570-829-6914.