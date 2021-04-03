🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — For over 100 years, the American Legion has been strengthening communities by providing lifesaving help to veterans and neighbors.

It’s what The American Legion is all about.

With the help from friends at Advocate Health Advisors and Friend Entertainment, the American Legion is having a live virtual concert to support programs that boost our communities.

On Saturday, May 1, two great bands — Brothers & Friends (Marshall Tucker Tribute Band) and Sharp Dressed Band (ZZ Top Tribute Band) will be playing a virtual concert in support of the American Legion.

Anyone can purchase a ticket and enjoy the concert in the comfort of their own home. The tickets are $10 to purchase for a night of Rock and Roll fun.

The website to buy a ticket and support the Pennsylvania American Legion is: https://virtualtributeconcerts.com/supportthelegionconcert?markcode=alpa.

People can select the “Buy Ticket & Support the Mission” button for $15 to buy a ticket to the concert and donate an extra $5 to the Pennsylvania American Legion.

YouTube link promoting the concert is: https://youtube/gRFrPe90q0k. Visit the website for more information about the concert: www.pa-legion.com.

The American Legion is a nonprofit veteran service organization that supports veterans, current service men and women, their families and the communities they live in. The American Legion is an organization that helps all veterans and their families, not just members of the American Legion.