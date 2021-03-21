🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON – Mayor Michael Lombardo recently announced the city’s Community Development and Redevelopment Office established the City of Pittston Mortgage Assistance Program.

This is a program to assist low to moderate-income households experiencing difficulty making mortgage payments due as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The mortgage relief program is an interesting program,” Mayor Lombardo said. “I take no credit for this program at all, it was 100% (Pittston City Office of Community Development & Redevelopment Authority executive director) Joe Chacke’s idea and it was an interesting path to get there.”

“For some people that have struggled and have had some difficulty paying their mortgage over this COVID period, there’s relief within the mortgage relief program,” Lombardo said. “There’s reimbursement of payments available to get caught up on mortgages and that’s Joe’s brainchild.”

The City of Pittston received Community Development Block Grants (CDBG-CV) funds through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Assistance will be granted based on the program guidelines, eligibility, and on a first-come, first-qualified, first-served basis to eligible applicants

According to the City of Pittston’s website, “The purpose of the City of Pittston Mortgage Assistance Program is to assist low to moderate income households experiencing difficulty making mortgage payments due to impacts from the global COVID-19 pandemic. Pittston residents who are granted assistance will be provided help for three months of mortgage payments, up to $800 monthly. Payments will be made directly to the financial institution holding the mortgage.”

Funds may be used to cover mortgage payments (principal and interest only) after March 31, 2020.

Maximum assistance amounts will not exceed $800 per month; this criterion was developed using the average monthly mortgage payment in Luzerne County from data from the National Association of Realtors.

For further information on the mortgage assistance program or to submit a pre-application form, go to https://tinyurl.com/3m3a6j4k.