Luzerne County renters struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic can now apply for assistance.

The county is offering this program because the federal government recently provided $9.4 million for emergency assistance for both renters and landlords. Additional funding also may come from the state, county Manager C. David Pedri said Tuesday.

The Commission on Economic Opportunity, or CEO, is operating the program on behalf of the county community development office.

Funds may be used to pay rent and utility costs incurred between March 13 and Dec. 31 in 2020. Landlords can apply for tenants, but the tenants must provide eligibility documentation.

There are several steps to determine eligibility, according to Pedri’s Tuesday release.

For starters, a rental household must qualify for unemployment or have experienced financial hardship as a direct or indirect result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hardship examples may include a period of unemployment, income decreases or rising household expenses.

Next, the rental household must demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability, overdue or delinquent rent or utilities or a notice of eviction or utility shut-off due to late or non-payment.

Finally, the renter must meet income guidelines to be eligible. Applicant households must have income at or below 80% of the area median income.

The maximum gross yearly incomes based on household size: one person, $40,150; two people, $45,900; three people, $51,650; four people, $57,350; five people, $61,950; six people, $66,550; seven people, $71,150; and eight people, $75,750.

Applications will remain unprocessed and be returned to applicants if both renters and their landlord fail to provide all required documentation.

The following documents must be submitted by renters: a renter application form; a written lease or documentation of a verbal lease; documentation of all gross income; copies of utility bills, if utility assistance is being requested; and an applicant certification.

Landlords must provide a landlord application, proof of the rental property ownership and a W-9 form.

A list of all required documentation, applications and more information on the program are available on CEO’s website at https://www.ceopeoplehelpingpeople.org/covidrentrelief. The website includes a Spanish version of all forms.

CEO will accept applications immediately.

Completed forms can be returned by mail to the Commission on Economic Opportunity, P.O. Box 1126, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18703-1126 or by email at ceorentrelief@gmail.com.

Applicants with questions or requests for assistance completing the required forms can contact CEO at 1-800-822-0359 weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Walk-ins are not being accepted at this time due to COVID-19.

Pedri urged eligible renters and landlords to apply, saying the financial assistance will help them make a “fresh start.”

“Despite the progress we have made in fighting COVID-19, hundreds of county residents are struggling because of this virus and the economic crisis” Pedri wrote. “Providing direct aid to overburdened renters and landlords will help our neighbors stay in their homes and be able to make ends meet until this pandemic ends.”