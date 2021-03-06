🔊 Listen to this

There are times in life when you may be down and out, or overwhelmed with work, or you’re just having a bad day. You may just be in a rut, whether a lengthy one or a temporary one, and it seems like you just can’t see the light of the day.

I was having one of those weeks this past week when things were just falling into place as I planned or hoped it would.

Looking for storylines as I do every week, I thought, there’s one person that has been consistent for 35 years in his field and he never blinks an eye. So I decided I’d place a call to my old friend, catch up with him a bit and see about doing an article on him.

When I called him and got his voicemail, I thought it was par for the course because in today’s day and age, calls are screened on a regular basis and people determine if they can take the call or not. I just thought it was one of those situations.

I was wrong.

The very next day, I got a call back from my former Little League teammate, and let me tell you, three-hours and 11-minutes latter, we got off the phone and it wasn’t for the fact that we ran out of things to say, but our phones were buzzing in calls the whole time, and I had to take the last one that came in for me.

Whether you knew him as Charles, Chuck, Chuckie or just plain Buf, Chuckie Bufalino is a walking encyclopedia of local knowledge. His memory of years gone by is incredible, and the list of names he rolled off his brain was crazy. He brought up names I haven’t heard in more than 50 years.

Chuckie and I played for West Side Bank during our Little League days, and it seemed we started at that point of the conversation and he it took off from there.

My bad week and day was flipped in that three-hour call, and my sides were killing me for laughing so hard. It was a great conversation and at 63 years old, it is safe to say Chuckie has no problems with dementia.

You know how they say your barber or hairdresser knows a lot of what’s going on in the world and will have story after story for you? Well, that’s Chuckie.

I wish I had a dollar for every time he asked me if I remembered so-and-so. “OH YEAH,” I’d respond most of the time. He did stump me on a few names from the past, but at times, I had to dig deep in the recesses of what’s left of my brain. He dug up dozens and dozens of names.

Chuckie told me he has gone though some health issues this past year but is getting back on his feet, and soon enough he’ll be back has his business Convenient Sweeper Service on Exeter Avenue, West Pittston.

Medical issues or not, Chuckie is so upbeat about life, and he made me so happy to reminisce about the old days. Those days were great days from the ages of 10 thought 18, and we don’t understand how good they are as we’re gong through them. It isn’t until much later in life when you’d wish you could go back to those days.

Honestly, in the three-hour talk, I offered a little to the conversation, but Chuckie dominated the conversation and it just bowled me over how he could recall so much information. He spoke about situation-after-situation effortlessly, and as if it happened yesterday, it was amazing.

I think we all can use a guy like Chuckie in our lives; someone that could remind us of the great times of our childhood days and realize they were not bad at all.

While we were chatting, I thought to myself, he’s a guy that has gone through some serious medical issues, but yet, he was so upbeat and so full of joy and happiness. It was so reassuring to me that even with having a tough week, there is laughter and light and humor to dig us out.

Chuckie wasn’t up to a formal interview and certainly not prepared for an article but he promised me he will in the near future, and I’ll look forward to going to his shop to get that done, but if I do, I better block off an entire afternoon.

Another way to turn a bad day or week around is taking a walk, and I did just that with my old friend Rob Seeley this past week when it was nice and sunny and 52 degrees.

Walking about my town of West Pittston is such a fun thing to do, especially with an old friend. Just like Chuckie, Rob and I go back a long ways too and as we walk about town, we remember families who resided in some of the homes in The Garden Village.

Before we knew it, we walked nearly four-miles about the streets of the borough in just over an hour.

The sun felt good on my face, and I was able to work up a sweat. Coming out of a winter can take so long but I hope hot days are around the corner.

Quote of the week

“Treat everyone with politeness, even those who are rude to you – because they are nice, but because you are.” – unknown

Thought of the week

“Today give a stranger one of your smiles. It might be the only sunshine he sees all day.” – H. Jackson Brown, Jr.

Bumper sticker

“The world is a solemn place, with room for tennis.” – John Berryman