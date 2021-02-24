Serino expects return to school next week

🔊 Listen to this

EXETER — Wyoming Area School District Superintendent Janet Serino is dealing with a COVID-19 infection. The news was announced when District Solicitor Jarrett Ferentino read the monthly superintendent’s report in lieu of Serino, who did not participate in Tuesday’s virtual regular meeting, and had not participated in last week’s virtual work session.

“As your Superintendent, I have been keeping in touch with the needs of the district,” Ferentino read from Serino’s written report near the beginning of the meeting. “I have been battling COVID for several weeks and I am on the mend. Mr. (Robert) Galella, our curriculum director, has been working very closely with me to handle daily central office matters. Our administrators have been handling daily activities. My goal is to return to school next week. I thank you for all the support you have given me.”

Serino’s report took an upbeat turn immediately after that, with Ferentino reading about the district’s success in the virtual Science Olympiad Philadelphia High School for Girls Invitational. District medal winners were: 2nd place Detector Building (Karina Soto and Gabby Vogel), 2nd place Forensics (Karina Soto, Hailey Patts), 2nd place Geologic Mapping (Grace Washney, Maddie Kuharchik), 3rd place Fossils (Maddie Kuharchik, Emily Lewis), 3rd place Water Quality (Halle Kranson, Madison Day), 3rd place Dynamic Planet (Gabbie Supey, Emily Nelson), 3rd place Anatomy and Physiology (Maddie Kuharchik, Abby Hoyt).

Near the end of the meeting, Board President Phil Campenni gave an update on plans to return students to in-person classes. He said there will be an executive session meeting with the administration and Serino March 2 “to discuss the re-opening of schools, followed by an public meeting March 4, Thursday, at 7 p.m.. “That’s our plan right now, pending Mrs. Serino’s return.”

Related Video

The voting session itself was brief and involved mostly routine work regarding check payments, some policy changes and appointment of head coaches for spring sports: Rob Lemoncelli for baseball, Mason Byers for boys lacrosse, Carl DeLuca for girl’s lacrosse, John McNeil for softball, Bill Roberts for tennis and Joe Pizano for track and field.