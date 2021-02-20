🔊 Listen to this

In the midst of a pandemic and getting a vaccine out to the public in record time and new variants of the virus upon us, there was one moment of normalcy this past week.

NASA landed a rover on the planet of Mars, and I was so excited to see it succeed when the craft made a safe landing on Thursday.

Growing up during the space race of the 60s was pretty exciting especially when the USA finally landed a craft on the surface of the moon.

Watching Neil Armstrong take that giant leap was so thrilling. All of a sudden science fiction became science fact and Flash Gordon was real.

Related Video

Science is a wonderful thing and scientists are amazing people with amazing minds. It is simply a wonderment of what one can do when one puts their mind to something.

When President John F. Kennedy declared the USA was going to send an astronaut to the moon and return them safely by the end of the 1960s, everyone thought that was just a crazy talk, but scientists and engineers put it all together and got the job done.

Getting back to today’s epidemic and the release of a vaccine in just nine or 10 months has been under scrutiny by many naysayers. After all, when the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approves a proposed drug, it could take years.

So how is it possible to get a vaccine out so quickly?

Each pharmaceutical company rolled out the vaccine and tested it on as many as 30,000 individuals before reaching the conclusion on the efficacy of the drug. Both Moderna and Pfizer had an efficacy rate in the 90% range, that’s when they approached the FDA on an emergency authorization to use the drug. Johnson & Johnson is getting close to having their form of the vaccine approved.

Moderna and Pfizer are a two-shot vaccine while Johnson & Johnson is a one-dose application.

Science has advanced tremendously since the 1960s, which is another reason why getting a vaccine approved so quickly.

When Armstrong and Aldrin were about to land the lunar module, Armstrong had to take over and land the craft manually with only seconds of fuel left to burn. The rover that landed on Mars on Thursday, landed within two miles of a target that is 127.2 million miles from earth.

Not only is that feat truly amazing as it is, but it was all done unmanned. That’s science for you.

If Neil and Buzz were landing the Eagle lunar module today, all they would need to do is sit back, strap in and read a Sport Illustrated while the craft, not only lands by itself, but lands pretty much exactly where they want it to land.

Cynics of the vaccine should really think twice about abstaining from taking it. Don’t get me wrong, I respect someone’s decision to not get the vaccine, but I just question the logic behind it.

We do have to get inoculated or at least 70% of the population in order for the vaccine to be effective to get us out of this mess and get back to normal.

So what’s the motivation behind not getting a vaccine shot? Is it politics? Is it distrust in the pharmaceutical companies? Do people think there should have been more time to develop the vaccine or have more involved in the trials?

I know one thing; we owe a huge debt of gratitude for those people that took part in the clinical trials of the vaccines. Talk about putting yourself on the line in the name of science and in the name of humanity.

If we didn’t have science, where would we be today? Everything we do and everything we have is due to science.

When the pandemic broke out, Greater Pittston wasn’t really affected as much as other areas in Luzerne County, such as Hazleton. Other big cities in the country were getting hit a lot harder like New York City, for example.

For us, those that got COVID-19 were just statistics and the dead were nameless.

Over the past few months, that has changed. We lost so many people that we all know and love.

The vaccine rollout came a bit late for two friends of mine.

This past week, those on the west side of the river are mourning the loss of John and Gina LaNunziata from West Pittston. Both 69-year-olds lost their battles with COVID within hours of each other while on vacation in Florida.

They were a retired married couple enjoying life. They have two successful children working in medicine; they both had great careers – John as an educator at Wyoming Valley West and Gina as an executive at Met Life.

John was also served on the Wyoming Area School Board for many years.

The couple would often have their favorite table waiting in reserve at Valenti’s Restaurant in Exeter. In their honor, Valenti’s, once again, put the reserved sign on their table with a Manhattan, coffee and water with lemon.

The LaNuziatas have been frequenting Valenti’s for the last 21 years and were like family.

They were a couple in such harmony that it would be hard to imagine one living without the other. It seems fitting that they left this world together.

I worked with both Gina and John on various projects over the years and will miss them growing old together.

Quote of the week

“I love you as certain dark things are love, secretly, between the shadow and the soul.” – Pablo Neruda

Thought of the week

“You talk when you cease to be at peace with your thoughts.” – Kahlil Gibran

Bumper sticker

“Death ends life, not a relationship.” – Mitch Albom