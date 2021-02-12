Home News Times Leader P.M. Update: Friday, Feb. 12 News Times Leader P.M. Update: Friday, Feb. 12 By Sunday Dispatch - February 12, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 🔊 Listen to this Patrick Kernan is here with your P.M. Update: Good news on the COVID front locally, some Valentine’s Day cheer for local veterans, and our Best of the Best voting is now underway. Check it out. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Cartwright calls for new leadership at USPS as mail delays persist in NEPA Times Leader P.M. Update: Thursday, Feb. 11 Luzerne County preparing list of open seats for primary