Racer Michael Costello has been doing cyberschool for the last two years while concentrating on his racing career.

Fourteen-year-old Michael Costello sits at his racing simulator, explaining what some of the dials are on his steering wheel.

Go-kart racer Michael Costello, 14, practices racing on his simulator in his bedroom where he gets plenty of seat time on tracks all over the country.

Michael Costello, seen in the Benik 123 kart, leads the pack of racers in a recent leg of the Winter Series held in Florida.

PITTSTON – We last visited then 12-year-old race driver Michael Costello during the first years of his young racing career. In 2019, he was determined to get very far in the sport and his determination hasn’t decreased at all, in fact, he’s more focused today then ever.

Michael, who turned 14 on Jan. 15, along with his dad, Pittston dentist, John Costello, are projecting he can very well get to race at the Indy 500 in six to seven years. That is a big statement considering Indy racing is the pinnacle of open-wheel racing in the United States.

As Michael has climbed the ladder in go-kart racing, the karts have gotten bigger in size and more than twice as powerful as when he started.

His racing schedule has been jam-packed since he began and even though COVID slowed the racing circuit down initially, once officials created a bubble for the drivers and teams, the schedule opened up again.

Not only did Michael have to contend with pandemic issues effecting racing, he moved up a class to the next and tougher level.

“The initial part of the 2020 season was rough,” John Costello said of his son’s transition in 2020. “Michael moved to the junior class which is a full-size chassis, weighs more, it’s faster and it’s a little bit harder to drive.”

Costello was happy with his son’s progression throughout the 2020 season feeling confident going into the 2021 season.

The first kart race this January was the SuperKart USA Winter Series at Homestead, Fla. Michael finished on the podium with a third-place showing.

“It’s been going really good,” Michael said. “We’ve gotten a lot of podiums since your last interview. Results have been skyrocketing much better, and we’re in a different class now.”

He’s currently sitting seventh in the points for the Winter Series.

“He had a third and a 10th putting him in seventh place in the standings,” Costello said of his son. “There are two more rounds to go so we’re sitting pretty. You get to drop your worst finish, and if he continues to drive well, we have a good shot at either winning the title or being in the top three to five drivers.”

Costello said the goal for Michael leading into this season is to win some races and be consistently on the podium. One big highlight for this year is Michael having a testing contract to drive race cars, the next level up from go-karts.

Realistically speaking, Costello predicts in the next 12 to 24 months Michael will go from go-karts to race cars.

“The ultimate plan is to be within five to six years to get into IndyCar racing,” Costello said of Michael. “I’m talking Indy 500, legit Indy cars by the time he’s 20, 21 years old.”

According to Costello, experienced go-kart racers with skills usually start testing in cars around 14 to 15 years old.

If Michael is successful at testing cars, he could be eventually placed in the Madza Road to Indy series in order to make it to the Indy Lights series, the last stop before being racing in the IndyCar series.

Costello, no stranger to racing himself being a former driver and competitor, admits anything can happen over time but a lot of skill and a bit of luck doesn’t hurt.

“These young drivers are racing very, very early,” said Costello. “It’s like that in Europe, and it’s like that here now. They have to be fast when they get to the higher levels.”

Racing is big business and a driver has to be on top of their game.

Michael has been racing for Team Benik for the past four seasons and will most likely stay with the team until it is time to move up to a new class.

The 14-year-old has raced at tracks all over the country including North Carolina, Indiana, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Las Vegas, Pocono, New Orleans, Utah and Wisconsin.

Currently, there is a brand being created for Michael that will be placed on merchandise for fans.

Costello said it is important to have the whole package these days and social media along with merchandise is the way to go.

“Michael has a strong social media presence,” Costello said. “He has 16,000 followers on Instagram, and he’s got a YouTube Channel and there’s a whole brand being created for him.”

Michael’s logo is a skull drawn on an ace of spade with his initials.

“If you want to follow me at some of my racing adventures, my Instagram is mcostelloracing and my YouTube Channel at Michael Costello Racing,” Michael added. “I’m also on Facebook at Michael Costello Racing.”

Michael’s team is currently working on putting together a website in the near future.

The Costellos will be gearing up for the summer series that begins in New Orleans in March after the Winter Series concludes.

I had a chance to visit Michael at his parent’s home in Dallas where he was a very busy practicing laps of different race tracks on his computer simulator, sim racing, as it is called.

Last summer, when the entire world shut down from the coronavirus, professional race car drivers took to sim racing to keep sharp and alert. Some sim machines replicate racecars as much as possible to recreate the feeling of being in the car.

“I’m in a few sims leagues,” Michael said. “I’m just trying do some practice on the sim with a friend. Actually I’m trying to practice for the 24 hours of Daytona.”

When not practicing racing laps on the sim in his bedroom, he’s can be found working out and doing his home schooling.

Michael’s education is through a private cyber school from California for children that are in sports. The eighth-grader has been studying with the school for two years now. His parents are unclear if he will return to cyber school or enroll in a private or public school back home next year.

“It was hard going to regular school because of all the time I need to take off,” Michael said. “Teachers were not happy about it.”

Michael and his dad will be flying to Florida over the next few weeks for testing and racing, including this weekend where he’s been testing.