DALLAS — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Dallas, prison Superintendent Kevin Ransom said in a statement released Friday.

Edgar Gearhart was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday, the statement added.

“Officers and medical staff immediately responded to the scene to administer life saving measures to no avail,” the statement said. “EMS responded to the facility and declared inmate Gearhart dead.”

His official cause of death will be determined by the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office.

Gearhart, who was was serving a sentence for third-degree murder from Northumberland County, had been at SCI-Dallas since June 2019. His emergency contact/next-of-kin have been notified, officials said.