PITTSTON — City police and Luzerne County detectives arrested David Folweiler, 33, on charges he fired shots at two Pittston police officers last week.

Folweiler was arrested in Monroe County and arraigned by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz on charges of criminal attempt to commit homicide, aggravated assault, illegal possession of a firearm and firearms not to be carried without a license.

During the arraignment, Luzerne County first assistant District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said Folweiler is on federal probation. Folweiler was jailed without bail at Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

