🔊 Listen to this

A new era in national politics began this past week with the inauguration of Scranton native Joe Biden.

I don’t know about you, but for me, no matter who is going to take the oath of office, the day just fills me with pride especially watching all the pomp and circumstance of the day.

Inauguration Day is a day that makes me feel proud to be an American, no matter who I voted for, winner or loser.

I love to see the pageantry as our country sticks out our chest to demonstrate to the rest of the world what it’s like to live in a democracy.

Related Video

The reverence of the day is humbling to know the same procedure has happened with 46 men taking the oath to uphold the Constitution.

It was fantastic to see a woman, a Black and southeast Asian woman at that, to be sworn in as our nation’s first female vice president. If you’re old enough, that’s a pretty big deal.

I say it’s about time too.

Some have argued over the last 200 years has been a woman couldn’t handle the job. Well to that I say that’s a bunch of bull. Women are very capable of running gigantic corporations. Why can’t a woman be strong enough to run the USA?

I think of strong female leaders around the world of the past like the Iron Lady herself, Margaret Thatcher of England, Indira Gandhi of India, or Golda Meir of Israel, Mary Robinson of Ireland.

Today’s female leaders like Angela Merkel of Germany, Michelle Bachelet of Chile, or Theresa May of England certainly don’t take a backseat to anyone.

It turned out to be a sunny day with a few snow flurries mixed in during the inauguration and with the pandemic continuing, social distancing was upheld.

Granted, it was a very different ceremony from past ones, but it still had the same message that democracy wasn’t dead, but instead, it was alive and strong.

The transfer of power is never easy on the losing side, especially if it is an incumbent president. No one likes to lose and even though President Trump decided to sit this one out, it still didn’t deter the message of President Biden to the world that we are still in business.

Personally, I wish President Trump did attend the ceremony and he had his reasons for not attending, but it sure would have shown unity to foreign leaders that even though things don’t turn out for one party, the country is still whole.

Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks all did a great job on singing and, of course, 22-year-old Amanda Gorman stole the show with her very powerful poem.

When our nation’s poet laureate Maya Angelou passed away in 2014, I often wondered who, if anyone, could take her place. Well, I don’t have to wonder any longer. Gorman was just incredible and blew everyone away.

There were so many firsts in this inauguration such as Vice President Harris taking office, for example, but what kind of pressure did this young woman have when she was chosen to be the poet for the inauguration?

Gorman now stands besides poets like Robert Frost, Maya Angelou and Elizabeth Alexander, as a contributor to an inauguration. Having poets recite their poetry is a relatively new concept, starting with John F. Kennedy’s inauguration in 1961. Only three other presidents had poets: Bill Clinton (1993, 1997), Barrack Obama (2009, 2013) and now Joe Biden.

Now that she stood on the world stage, no pressure for her.

Knox Mine Disaster

This past week we noted the anniversary of the Knox Mine Disaster on Jan. 22, 1959. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus, the annual ceremony to mark the disaster was not held live.

I can’t even count how many years our old friend Msgr. Jack Bendik would preside over the ceremony. Fr. Elston from St. John the Evangelist has taken over the duties since Monsignor retired.

Last year, I had an email from my boss at the Times Leader telling me someone named Joe wanted me to call him in Florida to discuss something I wrote.

Naturally I was baffled on who could possibly want to talk to me and why would he be in Florida reading my column?

When I got through to Joe, I was floored to know the Joe that wanted to talk to me was Joe Adamitis. Joe wanted to set me straight on information I believed to be true regarding the Exeter High School basketball team.

This was the same Joe Adamitis that taught Physical Education at Wyoming Area when I was in elementary school through high school.

Joe is the same Joe Adamitis that starred on the Exeter High basketball team at 6-foot-7 and went on to play in 73 games for George Washington University, scoring over 1,000 points in his career from 1962 through 1964. He ended with a career 965 rebounds and the fourth all-time leading rebounder in school’s history right behind Duryea’s Gene Guarilia.

I was told during childhood that the team-stopped practice to witness the disaster from the west side of the Susquehanna River directly across from the huge vortex created by the cave in.

Joe set me straight on what went down that day. His team did not stop practice to head to the river.

Thanks Joe.

Quote of the week

“In matters of style, swim with the current; in matters of principle, stand like a rock.” – Thomas Jefferson

Thought of the week

“We would do ourselves a tremendous favor by letting go of the people who poison our spirit.” – Dr. Steve Maraboli

Bumper sticker

“The most wasted of all days is one without laughter.” – Nicholas Chamfort