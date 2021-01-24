🔊 Listen to this

Artist Joe Kluck’s pastel entiled, “The Coke” will be one of the many prints up for auction to benefit the Art e Fekts art gallery.

Art e Fekts Director Mary Kroptavich displays jewelry designed and created by Karen Styron Stocknick that will be up for auction from Jan. 29 through Jan. 31.

Wood art by Black Lab Wood will be up for auction, featuring an image of Jerry Garcia, center.

Art e Fekts art gallery director Mary Kroptavich hangs a print on a wall of the gallery in preparation of the upcoming virtual art auction to be held from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31.

PITTSTON – As the saying goes, “The show must go on.”

That is exactly what Art e Fekts, Pittston’s only art gallery, will do in 2021. From Jan. 29 through Jan. 31, the gallery will conduct a virtual art auction to benefit the gallery’s operational expenses.

“This auction will be a mix of framed work, prints, jewelry, pottery, pretty much everything that’s in the gallery,” Mary Kroptavich, art gallery director, said. “The last two auctions were done on Facebook, this time we are using a bidding platform called Bidding Owl. The information will be on social media and on the gallery’s website to get the link.”

Bidders will have to register at Bidding Owl (www.biddingowl.com) in order to participate in the auction. It is free to join and you just need an email address and password to get an account.

Related Video

This will be the third such auction conducted by Art e Fekts due to the current pandemic. Kroptavich deemed the two previous auctions a success.

The first auction raised nearly $5,000 where a large portion of the proceeds went to the local front liners, the Pittston Ambulance Associations and Meals on Wheel.

According to Kroptavich, the gallery did not receive any profits from the first auction.

“This auction will have 30% of what sells go back to the gallery to help with operating costs,” Kroptavich added. “We’ve been closed since the pandemic with the exception of a few weeks from Small Business Saturday until Christmas.”

The gallery will not officially open until Feb. 4 and then be open only on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until further notice.

“We were not able to receive any special funding, loans, or grants during the pandemic, so this auction is really important to the gallery,” Kroptavich said.

According to Kroptavich, approximately 15 artists will be taking part in this auction.

“We are hoping we get recognition from this auction so people know we are still here and still accepting new artists,” Kroptavich said. “We want to people to know we are still viable and that people know there is still an art gallery downtown.”

The gallery director said she is happy that they have survived thus far and plans to have artist openings with limited attendance.

“It’s hard in this square footage to have social distancing, but we’re hoping come May, we hope we will be able to have our first scheduled artist opening,” said Kroptavich.

The auction bidding will begin on Jan. 29 at 6 p.m., concluding on Jan. 31 at 6 p.m.