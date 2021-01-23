PITTSTON – The Pittston Plaza added another retail store this week when Goodwill Industries of Northeastern PA opened a store located next to Redner’s Market.
A ribbon cutting ceremony took place on Jan. 20 where Goodwill Industries officials along with state Rep. Michael Carroll were present for the grand opening.
With the addition of the Pittston Plaza location, Goodwill Industries now has eight locations in Northeastern Pennsylvania.
Pittston Plaza is located off the Pittston By-Pass at 2000 S. Township Blvd. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday: noon to 5 p.m.
– Tony Callaio