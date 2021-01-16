🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — On Thursday night, President-elect Joe Biden — the self-proclaimed scrappy kid from Scranton — told the American public about his $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan to end “a crisis of deep human suffering.”

Biden said he will accomplish that goal by speeding up vaccines and pumping out financial help to those struggling with the pandemic’s prolonged economic fallout.

Biden called it the “American Rescue Plan,” and he said the legislative proposal would meet his goal of administering 100 million vaccines by the 100th day of his administration. He said it would also advance his objective of reopening most schools by the spring.

Biden also proposed $1,400 checks for most Americans, which on top of $600 provided in the most recent COVID-19 bill would bring the total to $2,000. The plan would also extend a temporary boost in unemployment benefits and a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures through September.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, said the plan released by Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is a substantial downpayment on building back better.

“The agenda will provide relief for working families, dollars to contain COVID-19, funding to prevent service cuts and local government layoffs of law enforcement, firefighters, and public health workers, and critical investments in education, which will help children return to school and learn,” Casey said. “Congress should work quickly to pass this plan. Our nation is in crisis and we need to come together to put this plan on President Biden’s desk so he can sign it into law.”

Sen. Toomey disagrees

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley, said in less than one year, Congress has spent $3.4 trillion on direct COVID relief aid and nearly doubled the entire federal budget.

“Blasting out another $2 trillion in borrowed or printed money — when the ink on December’s $1 trillion aid bill is barely dry and much of the money is not yet spent — would be a colossal waste and economically harmful,” Toomey said. “In particular, sending another $1,400 to children, the deceased, and tens of millions of workers who haven’t missed a paycheck, like federal and state employees, is senseless and will likely slow down a recovery in employment. It was a bad idea two weeks ago and it’s a bad idea now.”

Rep. Cartwright supports plan

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, said it’s the comprehensive national plan needed to defeat COVID-19.

“We are approaching 400,000 American lives lost to this virus as unemployment claims soar,” Cartwright said. “Joe Biden’s American Rescue Package tackles both the public health and economic crises brought on by the pandemic.”

Cartwright said the plan enhances important direct relief lifelines he has advocated for, like housing and food assistance, small business aid, funding to keep local police and first responders on payroll.

“And it honors the commitment to delivering the remaining $1,400 direct payments to struggling Americans, bringing their total stimulus to $2,000 as it should have been from the start,” Cartwright said. “This proposal will also help us get back to normal faster with investments in coordinated vaccine distribution, testing and emergency response. As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I look forward to getting to work with my colleagues and delivering this aid as soon as possible.”

Rep. Meuser comments

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, said Congress has delivered comprehensive as well as targeted support for the purpose of recovery from our economic shutdown over the past 10 months, totaling $3.4 trillion.

“This included funding for hospitals, vaccine distribution, testing, schools, small businesses, restaurants and transportation,” Meuser said. “The ink is still dry on the most recent bill of $906 billion, which hasn’t even had the opportunity to be implemented and make an impact.”

Meuser said President-elect Biden’s plan is a $2.2 trillion wish-list not based upon need, nor is it targeted or specifically focused on COVID-19 recovery.

“Of the many excesses in the bill, there is $350 billion for state and local governments,” Meuser said. “I was involved in a close analysis of lost revenue due to the COVID-19 crisis and that number is closer to $160 billion. We just passed a nearly $1 trillion bill, which should be given time to make an impact.

“This is also necessary so that we can review where any future funding needs to be allocated.”