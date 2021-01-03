🔊 Listen to this

Margaret Milewski, recognized by the borough of Dupont as its oldest resident, will celebrate her 105th birthday on Friday.

Do the math and you realize she was a very young girl when the 1918 pandemic swept through the region.

“She doesn’t remember that,” said her daughter Diane Skrzysowski, with whom she resides. “But when we tell her about today’s virus she says, ‘Oh, we’ve been through this before’ and ‘It’ll go away.’ “

Because of coronavirus concerns, Margaret’s birthday party will be a small one this year and, because she doesn’t hear as well as she once did, conversations likely will not flow as easily as they once did.

But there’s so much to remember in a life that has spanned more than a century:

Margaret was born Jan. 1, 1916, in Dupont, which wasn’t incorporated into a borough until the next year. She may even have been the town’s first baby that year — who knows? — but she would have been born at home, without nurses comparing notes on which newborn arrived first.

She lived in Dupont all of her life, her daughter said, except for a time when, as a young woman, she worked as a nanny, caring for the children of a family in New Jersey.

Later, back in Dupont, she and her husband, Anthony, became the parents of six children: Dorothy Ziobro, Leonard Milewski (deceased), Dolores Caltagirone, Richard Milewski (deceased), Diane Skrzysowski and Eugene Milewski.

Eventually, her family would include 13 grandchildren, plus many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

During the early years of her marriage, Margaret and her husband kept ducks and pigs and, Diane Skrzysowski, the second youngest, said, “I remember a horse.”

Skrzysowski also remembers her mother worked as a seamstress at Main Pants in West Pittston.

“She told me how she would take my younger brother, carry him down to her mother, who lived three or four streets over, then take the bus and walk across the bridge to get to West Pittston.”

At home, Margaret was known for baking bread every week and for making lemon meringue pies on special occasions such as for a son-in-law’s birthday. She liked to crochet, too, and crafted many baby shawls, christening garments and doilies. “All of us have doilies for every holiday,” Skrzysowski said.

When she was in her early 90s, her family persuaded her to stop driving, but Margaret was reluctant to give it up.

“She still tells us, “If I had my car …” Skrzysowski said.

Now COVID-19 concerns have put a stop to Margaret’s trips to the casino, but she still enjoys activities such as reading.

“She likes to read the newspaper,” Skrzysowski said.

Margaret has been recognized as Dupont’s oldest resident since 2017, when the borough honored her as it celebrated its centennial.