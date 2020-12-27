EXETER – Wyoming Area Catholic celebrated Christmas on the last day of school by holding Mass and a Nativity scene that was broadcast to the classrooms via closed circuit TV.
Prior to that, Santa Claus paid a visit to the school bring each student a bag of goodies.
The eighth-grade class participated in their final Christmas Mass held at school before graduating in the spring.
The Nativity scene was performed by the school’s kindergarten class.
Wyoming Area Catholic has been holding classes in-school since the first day ofschool in September.Students will return from Christmas break on Jan. 4, 2021.
Eileen Rishcoff is school principal.
– Tony Callaio