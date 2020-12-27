🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area Catholic kindergartener 6-year-old Riley Mleczynski takes a peek at the Christmas bag Santa Claus left for the children.

Eighth-graders at Wyoming Area Catholic participate in their final Christmas Mass before graduating in the spring of 2021. Left to right: Caleb Collins, Saraa Bellas, Ian Harris, Kendall Morris, Michael Oncay, and 7th grader Reagan Hadley as the Cantor. Musical teacher: Jackson Fiore. Rev. Father Paul McDonnell served as celebrant. Mass and a Nativity scene were broadcast via closed circuit to the classrooms.

Shown is the entire cast of the Nativity scene portrayed at Wyoming Area Catholic on Dec. 23, the last day of school before the holiday break.

Kindergarten students Haydon Peter and Chloe Kelly served as Joseph and Mary during the Nativity scene at Wyoming Area Catholic.

EXETER – Wyoming Area Catholic celebrated Christmas on the last day of school by holding Mass and a Nativity scene that was broadcast to the classrooms via closed circuit TV.

Prior to that, Santa Claus paid a visit to the school bring each student a bag of goodies.

The eighth-grade class participated in their final Christmas Mass held at school before graduating in the spring.

The Nativity scene was performed by the school’s kindergarten class.

Wyoming Area Catholic has been holding classes in-school since the first day ofschool in September.Students will return from Christmas break on Jan. 4, 2021.

Eileen Rishcoff is school principal.

– Tony Callaio