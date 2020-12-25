🔊 Listen to this

In a year filled with challenges and sadness, Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri reflected on one of the highlights: Coaching youth Little League and soccer teams involving his children. “Watching my 10-year-old run around with his buddies that he hasn’t seen for months playing baseball — it kind of put everything in perspective,” said Pedri, seen here in his office. “It was a sense of getting back to living life, but doing it safely and responsibly.”

Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri sometimes speaks in amazement at the situations thrown at him during his five-year tenure.

There was a firebombing at the Children and Youth building extinguished without injury and another general bomb scare that thankfully turned out to be unfounded. His list also includes a county cyber attack, a devastating prison elevator malfunction that led to two deaths, a tornado and a Susquehanna River ice jam and flooding.

But leading the county through 2020 took the cake and became a test of mental and emotional endurance due to the coronavirus pandemic, said the 41-year-old married father of three from Butler Township.

Unlike past emergencies tied to single events in a narrow time period, the pandemic continued to unfold and impact all aspects of county government, from the prison and coroner’s office to elections and services for the elderly and most vulnerable.

“The problem with 2020 was that the issues just keep on going. That has been a struggle.”

It begins

Pedri called his first media announcement about COVID-19 at the county’s Emergency Management Agency in Wilkes-Barre on March 11, telling reporters everyone was on “high alert.”

The coronavirus hadn’t knowingly roosted here at that point and was viewed more from afar through news coverage of other areas.

Pedri told reporters that county court officials had sanitized sections of the nearby Bernard C. Brominski Building, which houses family court, “out of an abundance of caution” because an asymptomatic intern had traveled to New Rochelle in New York, which had a concentration of coronavirus cases at that time.

With the benefit of hindsight, Pedri observed there were no thoughts of indoor air ventilation, social distancing, sanitizer or masks at that announcement.

These protocols are now so ingrained, he immediately experiences an odd feeling when he bumps into a pre-2020 concert or other crowded event on his television screen.

“It seems like a lifetime ago,” Pedri said of his first briefing. “We didn’t know anything. We were just going off what we knew at that time.”

The reality quickly set in, when Pedri scheduled another announcement at EMA on March 15 declaring a state of emergency prompted by the county’s first confirmed coronavirus case involving a resident who had traveled outside the area for work.

There were 63 confirmed cases statewide at that time.

Pedri formed a crisis management team that included volunteer representatives from health care, education, government and first-responder organizations.

It was “all hands on deck” as county division heads and managers worked with Pedri to activate contingency plans that provided services through mail, phone or online instead of in-person.

First death

Pedri paused before speaking so he would not lose his composure.

It was March 25, and Pedri was delivering news of the county’s first coronavirus-related death of a 70-year-old Hanover Township man.

That moment will always stand out for Pedri because it shattered a glimmer of hope that the county could somehow come out of the pandemic without loss of life.

He thought of his parents nearing that man’s age and other at-risk residents.

“That was when it first became real that our residents could die from this and that it was prevalent here, at home,” Pedri said.

No longer able to convene groups, Pedri made the announcement in his first virtual briefing.

Relaying the painful information virtually felt cold and detached, he said.

Pedri prefers face-to-face interactions and describes himself as a people-person.

“Now we’re used to doing Zoom and Teams calls and checking out everybody’s backgrounds. That was a very novel concept back then,” he said.

Pedri held another online conference on March 27 to announce the second death of a 75-year-old man and voice support for Gov. Tom Wolf’s new stay-at-home order that took effect that evening.

Attempting to cast a stern yet reassuring tone, Pedri discouraged toilet paper hoarding but encouraged takeout purchases from local eateries struggling to survive.

As deaths mounted in April and May, Pedri said he felt like the grim reaper and grew concerned the public would become desensitized with his constant media-requested updates.

He saw it as his duty to continue releasing the data but said the statistics started to become “not real” or “background noise.”

“The last thing I wanted was that people would get numb to it,” Pedri said. “It seemed like no matter what we did, the number of deaths kept rising.”

Brief reprieve

Like many, he cautiously relished the fleeting summer decline in cases and the opportunity to be around other outdoors, albeit at a distance.

He coached youth Little League and soccer teams involving his children.

Coaches sanitized dugouts and equipment. Players wore masks and refrained from traditional high-fives, he said.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of coaches, parents and players worked together to safely return to the fields, he said.

“Watching my 10-year-old run around with his buddies that he hasn’t seen for months playing baseball — it kind of put everything in perspective,” Pedri said. “It was a sense of getting back to living life, but doing it safely and responsibly.”

Pedri also relished his first haircut in months with the reopening of barbers in June.

His hair “grows out like a helmet” instead of flat and downward.

“I learned a whole bunch about hair gel,” he said. “When the governor lifted the stop on salons and barbers, it was one of my first calls,” he said.

Inspired by his coaching experience bringing people physically back together, Pedri held an outdoor ceremony on the courthouse south lawn in Wilkes-Barre to observe the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, with attendees socially distanced and wearing masks.

Another surge

As predicted, coronavirus cases started climbing again as part of a fall surge. Thirteen 13 county prison employees tested positive in early October.

On Oct. 16, Pedri called on residents to “start buckling back down” adhering to prevention protocols, pointing to an “alarming trend” of growing caseloads and several deaths.

He brought back the limited operation schedule for county government from Nov. 20 to 29 in an attempt to “keep ahead” of the community spread and made the call to close active adult centers through at least Jan. 4.

But the county’s cases, deaths and hospitalizations continued to grow.

By Dec. 9, the county had 24 employees out on quarantine because they had tested positive for coronavirus, and another 17 were home due to potential exposure.

Some of the incoming segregated prison inmates tested positive too.

In compliance with the state governor’s latest order, Pedri switched back to limited staffing of county buildings from Dec. 12 through Jan. 4. The governor’s order requires government buildings to follow remote or telework requirements, and many county offices are providing services online or through other means or in-person by appointment only.

Employees in most county departments are working remotely, although some may have minimal staff onsite as needed, he said.

Pedri credits workers for keeping services going, even if the public had to access them differently. For example, the county’s Area Agency on Aging keeps in touch with clients, provides meals for pickup and created online exercise classes to keep residents active and connected.

“We didn’t miss a step,” said Pedri, who had previously worked as chief county solicitor.

Earlier this week, he highlighted coronavirus response efforts during his last scheduled public session of the year — an annual forum required by the county’s home rule charter.

Although he has many goals to accomplish in 2021 — more road repairs, a 911 emergency communication upgrade, completion of an energy efficiency courthouse window replacement project — coronavirus prevention must remain at the forefront until a vaccine is widely available, he said.

“The most important thing is to keep people safe and out of the woods,” he told the citizens in attendance. “We’ve got to get over this hump.”