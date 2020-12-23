🔊 Listen to this

Carolers singing outside the windows of Pittston Manor while a group of residents gather to listen inside.

PITTSTON — For the residents of the Pittston Manor assisted living facility, Christmas spirit might be a little hard to come by this year. So, a local theatre troupe decided to bring some Christmas spirit right to their front door.

About a dozen or so Christmas carolers from Act Out Theatre Group serenaded the Manor residents with a variety of holiday songs on Tuesday night.

“We wanted to bring a little bit of the holiday spirit,” said Kalen Churcher, one of the directors of Act Out. “They’ve got a pretty big crowd in there.”

COVID-19 has hit just about everybody pretty hard this year, but some residents of senior homes and assisted living facilities like Pittston Manor have had it particularly tough: visitation has been limited, and some residents haven’t had much to look forward to this holiday season.

So, even looking through the windows as the Act Out group sang classics like “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” and “Frosty The Snowman,” the joy on the faces of the men and women watching from inside was evident.

In addition to the group songs, a few of the members performed solo tunes, as well: Sarah Pugliese performed “Oh Holy Night,” Emma Christiansen did a rendition of “White Christmas” and Erin McLaughlin took on Nat King Cole’s “The Christmas Song.”

Act Out has been around for about nine years, according to Churcher, and the group has been at their current location in Dunmore for about three years.

With the pandemic, the theatre has been either closed completely or open to a limited capacity since March, and the caroling also serves as a way to ask for donations in order to pay rent and to keep the doors open during these difficult times. The theatre has started a GoFundMe that’s already raised almost $3,500. The GoFundMe can be found at gofundme.com/f/save-act-out.

The group had made previous stops at Gerrity’s Supermarket in Scranton and Armetta’s Restaurant in South Abington Township. Act Out had also done some shows at the Slope Amphitheatre on Broad Street over the summer.

“The City of Pittston was so good to us over the summer,” Churcher said. “I’m excited that we got to come back.”