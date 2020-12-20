Greater Pittston Santa squad delivers more than 4,000 toys

The Greater Pittston Santa Squad, now in their third year, delivered five truckloads of toys to the Salvation Army. From the left are Pat Tracy, Gary Worsilla, founder Anthony Marranca and Chris Sheperis.

Five truckloads of toys were received by Lt. Holly Yeatts of the West Pittston Salvation Army in time for their Angel Tree Program where 350 children will receive three to four toys each donated by the Greater Pittston Santa Squad toy drive. Shown is Anthony Marranca of the Santa Squad and Yeatts.

Anthony Marranca, Santa Squad founder, is shown delivering bags of toys designated for more than 1,000 children in Greater Pittston and surrounding communities.

PITTSTON – The Greater Pittston Santa Squad completed its third annual toy drive, collecting a staggering 4,000 toys for children in Greater Pittston and surrounding area.

The West Pittston Salvation Army’s plea for help with toys ins 2017 has turned out to be one of Greater Pittston’s biggest blessings for children at Christmas time.

The Salvation Army was in the process of holding their annual Red Kettle collection drive located at various storefronts when two of the three stores pulled out leaving the Salvation Army in a bind.

Reba Emil, a member of the West Pittston Salvation Army and friend and neighbor of Anthony Marranca told Marranca of the situation.

Each Thanksgiving, Marranca and friends hold an annual touch football game over Thanksgiving holiday. Marranca asked participants to bring a toy for the game. The impromptu toy drive was so successful, Marranca decided to continue the effort; hence The Greater Pittston Santa Squad was born.

The first year’s drive garnered approximately 450 toys, 2,000 the second year, and this year, more than 4,000 toys were collected helping more than 1,000 children.

Each year, the Santa Squad leaves toy drop-off boxes at various locations in and round Pittston, but this year, due to COVID, a new strategy had to be developed. Marranca came up with drop-off stations outside of businesses in Greater Pittston.

This year, the Santa Squad, once again teamed up with the Salvation Army by donating toys through their Christmas Angel Tree program fulfilling 350 children’s toy request from Santa Claus.

“We took on 350 children’s toy request and all were rewarded with three or four toys each,” Marranca said. “In a year with COVID being such a concern, the residents donations were incredible; it was overwhelming. In the end, we probably helped over 1,000 children and we didn’t turn anyone down.”

Lt. Holly Yeatts, of the West Pittston Salvation Army, was extremely pleased with the donations by the Santa Squad and was looking forward to getting all the toys to the 350 children on their list in time for Christmas.

“The community has truly been a blessing with providing toys for family in need,” Lt. Holly Yeatts said. “I can’t thank everyone enough for helping us help families.”

In addition to helping the Salvation Army, Marranca said the Santa Squad didn’t turn anyone down, even if it was a call from the general public.

“We gave kids what they asked for every single time, with the exception of a Ferrari,” Marranca quipped. “Seriously, we were able to fulfill every child’s request. It was important to us to get each child exactly what they wanted.”

According to Marranca, Salvation Army received toys for 350 children, Children and Youth received 150 children toys, as well as toys going to Domestic Violence Center, Macaulay Center, Liberty School, Gabrielle House, and a group of children at Wyoming Area School District.

Santa Squad donated a TV to St. Joseph’s Center, Scranton, for their treatment room.

In addition to toys, the Santa Squad collected lightly used or new clothing that was donated to various organizations.

Marranca said the core group of the 2020 Santa Squad campaign included Chris Sheperis, Pat Tracy, Ro Capozucca and Gary Worsilla.

“That was the core group, but I’d really have to thank about 1,000 people that stepped up in big and small ways,” Marranca said. “To try to thank everyone is impossible and everyone knows who they are and they know how much we appreciate them.”

With the success of 2020, Marranca said the Santa Squad is excited to see what 2021 Christmas bring.

“This year was truly I got to see so many new people stepping up and trusting us to do the right thing,” Marranca admitted. “We’re honored to have such good people around us willing to help us. The need was humongous and it was answered. This was the most satisfying and rewarding year.”