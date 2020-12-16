🔊 Listen to this

EXETER — Wyoming Area School District will remain in remote-only mode until at least Jan. 19, Superintendent Janet Serino announced during the regular monthly meeting Monday night.

The news was an item Serino added to her monthly report that was not on the agenda. She said the decision was “a result of COVID cases” in the area. Luzerne County has reported more than 100 new cases of the virus every day since Nov. 24, with 13 days above 200 and a record high of 362 cases reported Dec. 3

Serino also praised a Family Coding Night held for kindergarten through fifth grade where students and their adult partner learned about coding and solving coding challenges. And she noted fifth-grade teacher Kara Anthony helped arrange an online, 40-minute session with 20 district students, 11 students from Japan, three Japanese professors and two Wilkes University professors. They discussed Greek gods and goddesses as a lesson in root words, affixes and prefixes.

The voting session was brief with one member absent and all votes unanimous, including approving plans for a purse lottery in April for the Wyoming Area Softball Parents Association and appointing Patrick Heck as assistant wrestling coach.