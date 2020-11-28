🔊 Listen to this

The Luzerne County Head Start program received a grant of approximately $4.9 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The agency will use the funds to provide early childhood education in Luzerne and Wyoming counties.

In press release Friday announcing the award, U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, a member of the Appropriations Committee, said, “This grant is an investment in our children, the future of our country. Early childhood learning is vital to strengthening our economy and our country.”

Head Start programs provide education services focused on early learning, health and family well-being. The programs promote children’s growth and development and give parents an opportunity to become actively engaged in their child’s education. Combined Head Start and Early Head Start have served more than 36 million children.

Head Start services are funded and overseen by The Office of Head Start, within the Administration for Children and Families, a division of the Department of Health & Human Services.