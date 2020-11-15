🔊 Listen to this

This past week has been filled with many emotions as we still await the official word on announcing the next president of the United States, celebrating Veterans Day, and the last survivor of the Knox Mine Disaster, Bill Hastie, as well as my Uncle Tony were laid to rest.

The other evening as I pondered on content for this week’s column, I found myself getting very angry over the political process of the current presidential election.

Unofficially, former Vice President Joe Biden has taken a substantial lead in the nationwide popular vote by 5 million. News sources say all but Arizona, North Carolina, and Georgia are still in question with North Carolina leading toward President Trump and Biden leading in Arizona and Georgia.

President Trump can’t seem to get past the 217 mark in electoral votes to Biden’s 279 and depending on which news source, including FOX News, Biden’s lead is 290 to 217. If Trump captures Georgia and North Carolina, he will gain 31 more electoral votes giving him 248, still not enough to capture the race.

I’m all for checks and balances for what is fair and right, but it looks like President Trump may be on the losing end of this contest. The question is, if the math is not on his side, when does he give up the race and let democracy move forward?

This division amongst Americans is something that has me more stressed then the election itself. In all my years, I’ve never seen such division and again, I get the, “I want my team to win over your team” attitude. After all, humans are a very competitive lot from high school officer elections to ones favorite football team.

If indeed Biden were the president-elect, why would President Trump hinder the 244-year history of a peaceful transfer of power? It boggles my mind that we, as a nation, are in this position.

What is even more boggling is how could voter fraud be so vast that it can spread over as many as five states? That is one massive conspiracy. Most people can’t come to any conclusion if the Kennedy assassination was a conspiracy.

The transfer of power has to begin in earnest and it may not happen for many more weeks from now and the question is, will this interfere with national security?

I hope for our country’s sake, something happens this week were we can finally move forward in a peaceful manner.

Veterans Day

Veterans Day 2020 has come and gone without the usual fanfare of area parades due to the pandemic. It’s a real pity and I do know many Veterans love symbolism of a Vets Day parade. It’s a chance to get out in the streets and applaud and honor those in service or have served.

Thankfully social media has been helpful in that way as well as local towns sporting banners with veterans on them.

I came from an era when the draft was abolished and I didn’t have to wait to see if my draft number was chosen. Was I lucky? Yes, in regards to having no conflicts or wars happening at that age. But yet, when I look at the thousands of men and women that served our country, I feel badly that I did not.

I often wonder what my life would have looked like if I had to serve or was drafted during wartime.

Some countries make serving in the military mandatory at a particular age such as Israel when you reach 18. Other countries with mandatory service are Russia, Switzerland, Norway, China, Iran, North Korea, Egypt and Austria.

Each year, people like Ron Gitkos (West Pittston-Exeter) and Gerry Stofko (Wyoming-West Wyoming) work hard to ensure Veterans Day parades go off without a hitch. Along with organizing parades, they have to find a speaker for end of parade ceremonies.

It’s safe to say we all derive great pride when we stand curbside watching a Veterans Day parade. There will always be something about a solder in uniform that makes us feel proud.

I feel very confidant next year’s Veterans Day parade will be extra special and we will gather in mass getting goose bumps as members of our troupes marches by.

Two former solders gone

This past week, we said goodbye to Bill Hastie (101 years old) and my uncle, Tony Callaio (89 years old).

Hastie served two tours of duty in the Army taking him to North Africa and Sicily. He was wounded the Landing at Anzio. Sgt. Hastie concluded his service career with a Purple Heart, five battle stars, a bronze arrow and Bronze Star among many others.

He was the last survivor of the 1959 Knox Mine Disaster and was a noted local historian.

My uncle served in the Army during the Korean War also serving as a member of the honor guard for President Dwight D. Eisenhower in Washington, D.C. He never boasted about being in the Honor Guard and I didn’t find out about it until I came across a newspaper clipping about it when I was young.

My uncle never boasted about anything really. Including being a part of the team at Ashley Machine Shop, Wyoming, that worked on a part for the redesigned Apollo space command module hatch. The hatch had to be redesigned after the death of the Apollo 1 crew during a preflight test firing with the crew aboard.

Quote of the week

“Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn.” – Benjamin Franklin

Thought of the week

“You will face many defeats in life, but never let yourself be defeated.” – Maya Angelou

Bumper sticker

“Love the life you live. Life the life you love.” – Bob Marley