The Hazleton ZIP code of 18201 and the Wilkes-Barre code of 18702 both reported more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 from Nov. 7 through Friday, according to state data. With 109 new cases in 18201 and 104 in 18702, they remain the primary hot spots in a county that has seen the daily number of new cases skyrocket, exceeding 100 four days in a row this week.

The Kingston code of 18704 came in a close third, reporting 91 new cases this week, the highest number of seven-day increases since the state started posting ZIP code data. The Dallas code of 18612, which often had weekly increases of only one or two during the summer, had the fourth highest number of new cases — 48 — in Luzerne County. One other code topped 40: Wilkes-Barre’s 18706.

Of the 41 codes all or partially in Luzerne County that the Times Leader tracks, four had cases ranging from 30 to 39, five ranged from 20 to 29, and five ranged from 10 to 19. Only three this week reported no new cases.