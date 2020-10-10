Modest crowds return to HS football with easing of spectator restrictions

🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — As Wyoming Valley West’s Tyler Weidman streaked down the field for a 78-yard score to open up Friday night’s game with Williamsport, a noise that has been unfamiliar so far this year sounded out: a roar from the crowd.

“The kids out there feed off that energy,” said Brendan Woods, a former Spartan standout watching from the crowd on Friday. “It’s so much different without that crowd noise.”

After Gov. Tom Wolf eased spectator restrictions on high school sporting events on Tuesday, changing from a 250-person maximum at outdoor events to restrictions based on capacity, Wyoming Valley West and the rest of the Wyoming Valley Conference’s teams were able to let some more people into their stadiums on Friday night.

While the crowd at Spartan Stadium wasn’t massive by any stretch, it was still a big step up from previous weeks, something not lost on those in attendance.

“I don’t know much about football, but without a big crowd it was pretty boring,” said Barbara Harned, whose son Benjamin plays in the marching band. “It’s much better this way.”

Harned was masked, as was everyone at Spartan Stadium. When possible, groups of fans tried to distance themselves from one another. It was a shot at bringing back the Friday night football feel that this area loves so much, but as safely as possible.

“I think everyone could do things at their own risk,” Woods said. “This could work if everyone is responsible about it.”

For some like Woods, playing under the lights in front of a packed house is in their blood. For others with family on the field or in the band, it’s a chance to show their support.

Emma Caruthers, a student at West Side Technical School, was excited to be allowed inside the stadium this week to cheer on her boyfriend.

“I’m so glad I could be here to support him, I haven’t gotten to watch any of the games yet this year,” Caruthers said. “This is so important for the team, especially the seniors.”

“They deserve this,” she said.