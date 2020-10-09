Commonwealth Health schedules ‘Mammothon’ to promote early detection and treatment

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — As we have reported before in this space, COVID-19 has caused a lot of people to put routine medical care, including breast cancer screenings, on hold.

And we’re going to repeat an important message about that: Get tested — something Commonwealth Health is emphasizing.

Breast cancer and other medical illnesses remain a risk for women — even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, due to concerns about the virus, many women have postponed their annual screening mammograms, increasing their risk of undetected cancer. Commonwealth Health is encouraging women who may have delayed their mammograms to schedule the screening now, because when breast cancer is detected early, life-saving treatment can begin immediately.

Commonwealth Health will conduct its ninth annual Mammothon from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22. Volunteers from the six hospitals and related clinics will make calls to women who are past due for their annual mammograms, offering to schedule these critical screenings or to give a gentle reminder about the importance of yearly mammograms.

Early detection can save lives. Nearly all breast cancers can be treated successfully if found early. The most effective way to detect breast cancer at an early, treatable stage is to have yearly mammograms. Since mammography became widely used in the 1980s, the U.S. breast cancer death rate in women has dropped 43%.

Commonwealth Health offers eight convenient locations for mammograms. For more information on mammogram locations or to find a primary care physician call 1-800-838-WELL (9355).

Most major insurance plans are accepted, including Geisinger Health Plan.