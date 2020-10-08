🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The 2020 U.S. Congressional District Debates will be broadcast live from the WVIA Studios in Pittston, on Sunday, Oct. 18, and Tuesday, Oct. 20, starting at 7 p.m. each night on WVIA TV.

The debates will also be simulcast live on WVIA Radio and streamed live at http://www.wvia.org/home/.

The live debate for the 8th Congressional District between U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, and Jim Bognet, Rerpublican from Hazleton, will air Sunday, Oct. 18.

The 9th Congressional District live debate between U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, and Gary Wegman, a Berks County Democrat, will be broadcast Tuesday, Oct. 20.

The moderator for both debates will be WVIA’s Larry Vojtko.

Panelists for the 8th Congressional District debate include: Bill O’Boyle, staff writer/columnist with the Times Leader; Borys Krawczeniuk, staff writer with the Scranton Times-Tribune; and Dr. Beth Admiraal, Political Science Department Chair at Kings College.

Panelists for the 9th Congressional District debate include: George A. Agbando Ph.D, Professor of Politics and Public Administration at Bloomsburg University; Francine Schertzer, Senior Vice President and Chief Content Officer at PCN; and Scott Shaffer, News Anchor at WNEP.