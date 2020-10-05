A familiar face at AVP, Starinsky retires after 44 years of service

A lot can happen over 44 years, but one thing that remained constant at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport was Joe Starinsky at the ticket counter to greet you before a flight.

Whenever anyone asked Joe Starinsky how he has stayed at the same place for such a long period of time his simple reply has always been, ‘I am an airline man.’

If you have traveled through the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport over the last 44 years you’ve likely come across the face of this man, Joe Starinsky. Joe, or “Airport Joe” as he is known by the frequent travelers, began working for US Airways (now American Airlines) in September of 1976.

Between 1976 and 2020, Joe has been employed at the Airport to witness events such as the 1970’s recession, the effects of the 1970s Oil Crisis, Reaganomics, the Cold War, the birth of the Internet, the attacks of September 11, 2001, US AIR’s bankruptcy in 2003, three airline mergers, the 2008 recession, the COVID-19 Pandemic, and eight presidencies.

It is not often today someone starts with a company and stays with that company until their time comes to retire, but for Joe there was never any other job that crossed his mind. Whenever anyone asked how he has stayed at the same place for such a long period of time his simple reply has always been, “I am an airline man.”

As the countdown to his final days at the airport have come and gone, Joe has never expressed much excitement about retiring. Some people would call him crazy (especially his twin brother, Steve), but others knew it was just an example of how much Joe really enjoyed his job, the people he worked with, and the travelers he served.

From the countless passengers, flights, co-workers, and friends you have made along the way, we wish you a Happy Retirement Airport Joe, and hope you enjoy this next chapter in life! You have certainly earned it.

Wheels Up!

— Your Family