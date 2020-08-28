🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON TWP. — During its virtual monthly board meeting Thursday, the Bi-county Airport Board heard another dismal report on passenger activity, but also learned that business at the airport’s restaurant is slightly on the upswing.

Carl Beardsley, executive director at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, reported that passenger enplanements for the month of July 2020 decreased 74.9% to 6.969 from 27,758 in the month of July 2019.

Beardsley said the decrease is mainly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beardsley also compared the July 2020 numbers to enplanements for July 2018, which showed a decrease of 18,327 or 72.5% — again a result of the pandemic.

Beardsley also told the board that July 2020, 403 departing flights were cancelled — 402 due to the pandemic and 1 for weather.

That accounts for 23,037 (72.3%) out of a total 31,857 departure seats. Also, Beardsley said 402 arriving flights were cancelled, again 401 for the pandemic and 1 for weather.

But Beardsley also reported some good news. He said Aug. 10-16 was first week “in long time” that the airport saw passenger activity over 2,000.

Rick Sells, representing the Metz Corporation, provided a report on food and beverage sales at the airport.

“First of all, let me assure you that the health and safety of the traveling public remains our top priority,” Sells said.

Sells said a number of specific steps have been taken during the pandemic: social distancing the tables, Plexiglas dividers, screens in front of cashiers, sanitizer stations installed in bar, restaurant and retail areas, and face masks worn all the time.

“We’ve received a lot of positive feedback from our guests,” Sells said. “Travelers have noticed the airport staff have been actively sanitizing and cleaning constantly in all gate areas and the restaurant/retail areas. They can see the effort.”

Sells said he is encouraged by the rebound in business over the last three to four weeks.

“There have been more travelers and more flights going out,” he said.

Luzerne County Council Chairman Tim McGinley asked Sells for some numbers.

Sells said there has been a 10% increase in revenue over the last. In the months prior to that, Sells said the increase has been gradual — 5-to-6% increases.

“We anticipate a continued increase in September and October,” Sells said. “The trend-line is heading in the right direction.”

Other business

The Airport Board approved the Second Amendment to the Geisinger Lease Agreement, Beardsley said the Airport and Geisinger entered into an agreement on June 18, 2015. The term of the Lease expired on June 30, 2020, and Geisinger has expressed a desire to extend the term of the Lease until June 30, 2023.

McGinley recommended and the board approved extending the terms to 12 months rather than six.

Gary Borthwick, Assistant Airport Director, gave the financial report that showed a loss totaling $341,108, compared to an income of $256,300 in July 2019 — a difference of $597,408.

Year to date, Borthwick reported the airport has a loss of $1,456,664, compared to an income in 2019 of $799,597 — a difference of $2,256,261

The board approved invoices received since the last meeting for supplies and services for the month of July totaling $1,449,865.83. These invoices include major construction project costs of $1,218,939.84.