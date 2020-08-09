Pittston ready for another 2nd Friday Art Walk

Masks. They say it takes a few weeks to develop a habit and by now, it should be a habit to wear one when entering a store or restaurant or church.

It’s almost like suiting up for a game. Football players wear helmets and pads, baseball players wear helmets, and so before we enter a public place, we need to don the mask.

I think we are all in this place; I’ve started to accumulate masks. I have a few in each one of my vehicles, I have a few sitting on my desk, and occasionally I find one in pocket of my pants.

Then of course, there’s the single cloth mask, the double cloth mask, the hospital mask, the N1 mask, and plenty of homemade masks that may or may not include art work or lettering.

Masks have been utilized as a billboard of sorts in getting a point across such as the case with Black Lives Matter.

You can buy masks just about any place these days. At the last 2nd Friday Art Walk, one of the vendors was selling homemade masks.

I’ve seen plenty of TV commercials selling masks of all types as manufactures are not capitalizing on mask wear.

You can buy a mask with your favorite team logo; you can find masks with the topic of the day written across it, you can even put the image of your own face on the mask.

Most masks can be worn for everyday use, and then there are masks to wear for formal affairs such as black ones for funerals, for example.

It seems evidence is pointing to the importance of wearing a mask to protect yourself from the spread of COVID-19. That is the plus side of wearing a mask, the downside is, it’s a bit difficult to breathe at times. I find the double cloth mask is the one that gives me the most trouble.

Most people are adhering to wearing masks in public facilities and that’s great to see. If we are to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, we all have to do our part.

Most people do wear their mask properly, but you definitely can find many that just have the mask rest under their nose and from time-to-time you see someone with the entire mask under their chin.

While in a department store last week, I saw someone walking through the store without one on at all. This person obviously took his mask off once he entered the building.

Is there light at the end of the tunnel with COVID? Well, probably not just yet but as each day and week go by, medical experts and pharmaceutical companies are getting closer to figuring out where we need to be to break away from all restrictions in getting back to a normal life.

This past week, the PA Gov. Tom Wolf came out with a statement advising all high school sporting activities be cancelled until Jan. 1. It might be an unfortunate necessity.

In my opinion, it may be a good idea to just keep school buildings closed and hold virtual classes for the first two quarters of the school year before re-accessing on what to do for the second half of the year.

From what I’m hearing on the streets, plenty of school administrators are very tense regarding opening the doors to the new school year. When you’re dealing with the lives of a few thousand in a school district, it has to be big concern on what is right or wrong.

That’s not even mentioning the cost to each school district on what it will take to keep each building sanitary from not only a day-to-day basis, but also an hour-by-hour situation.

No doubt kids will want to get back into a classroom again and parents want to have the old schedule back, but again, when talking about the safety and well-being of a life, how can you argue keeping children home a bit longer is not the right decision?

Last week I did say that one day all of the inconveniences we have been going through will all be a distant memory, and I still believe that. For now, the reality is keeping the virus from spreading.

Taking drastic measures like stopping fall sports and/or closing schools until further notice will cause additional whining and complaining. If you take part in social media, whining and complaining seems to be something people have gotten really good at, especially during this presidential election year.

If there’s anything I’ve learned in life, if your back is to the wall and choices are limited, you must do what you must do in order to get past what’s happening.

When I was faced with cancer, I certainly had to do plenty of things that I would have never considered me doing before my illness, but once faced with many uncomfortable and even embarrassing testing, a difficult surgery, and post-surgery issues, well, I just had to do what I had to do and deal with it and move on.

There really shouldn’t be a debate here, we should just be doing with what we need to deal with, get through it and then move on.

Being inside the tunnel is never fun, but once you see that light at the end, it’s very, very gratifying.

Wear the mask and wash your hands.

Quote of the week

“One day the people that didn’t even believe in you will tell everyone how they met you.” – Johnny Depp

Thought of the week

“Life becomes easier when you learn to accept the apology you never got.” – R. Brault

Bumper sticker

“Everything you can imagine is real.” – Pablo Picasso