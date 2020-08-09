Pittston ready for another 2nd Friday Art Walk

One of the youngest Art Walk vendors from the July, 12-years-old Ava Swiderski proudly displays her art she created and sold.
Tony Callaio file photo
The Slope Amphitheater will show the movie ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’ at sunset on Aug. 14. The movie is free to the public.
File photo
PITTSTON – The coronavirus pandemic outbreak in mid-March delayed the City of Pittston’s 2nd Friday Art Walk summer series by a few months. The July art walk had a record number of vendors and the Aug. 14 event promises to pick up were July left off.
COVID-19 has been responsible for postponing or cancelling events for 2020, but one of Pittston’s favorite summer attractions, the 2nd Friday Art Walk, took place on July 24 after a severe storm postponed it from July 10.
A record 34-vendors signed up for a spot on Main Street for the start of the art walk’s eighth year. In addition to the art walk, Luzerne County’s Rockin’ the County drove through the city featuring Scranton-based band The Mule Team on a flatbed truck. The night ended with a movie screening at The Slope, Pittston’s amphitheater located by the Pittston Memorial Library.
“Considering it was COVID, we had no expectations of the kind of turnout and even though it was light, we were still pleased,” Mary Kroptavich, Pittston City’s Main Street manager, said. “Everywhere I looked, people had masks on and at the very least people were social distancing. We were pleased with the turnout.”
Kroptavich said she’s happy to see young artists participating in the art walk with the event being a great platform for younger people to get started.
“August’s art walk will have as many vendors as last month, but what’s exciting is we have more younger artists reaching out to us to get a spot in the art walk,” Kroptavich said. “One of the younger teen artists earned over $250 for the night and that was exciting to hear,” Kroptavich added. “She was in her glory and was thrilled her photo got in The Sunday Dispatch.”
Kroptavich said four new young artists would be participating in the August art walk, including two painters, a mask-maker and a candle-maker.
The musical entertainment Driving with Whales will be the features entertainment at the Tomato Festival lower lot playing music from Elvis to Ed Sheeran.
In addition to the art walk that evening; The Slope Amphitheater will screen a PG-13 movie, The Peanut Butter Falcon starring Dakota Johnson. This 2019 movie is about a Down’s syndrome patient residing at an assistant living facility runs away from the home to make his dream of becoming a wrestler come true.
The movie is free to the public beginning at sunset. Pittston Popcorn will be on hand selling popcorn and beverages. Attendees are welcome to bring blankets and/or chairs. The facility is handicapped accessible.