Delayed Second Friday Art Walk held

During our difficult time with the current pandemic, we all try to search for something to do that we used to do pre-COVID times. For some, life hasn’t changed too much, but for most, life is upside down.

Since mid-March, Pennsylvania has returned to some form of “normalcy” by having baseball games, open restaurants with limitations and even our favorite stores are back in business.

No, not the normal we have lived with, but it’s something we can cling on to that reminded us of what we once had.

I’m certainly a believer that will we once again walk freely to any destination without restriction. It will be a time when we will look back at what we have now and maybe for some, it will a blip on our radar. If you think I’m wrong, think again.

When we face a detour of one of our usual driving routes, all we do is complain and rant because we have to drive a few miles out of our way and initially, it’s the absolute worst. As the construction project begins, all we do is count down the days until it’s over.

In most recent memory of a huge driving inconvenience was when a waterway overpass on Rt. 92 in Exeter collapsed and initially it looked like it was going to be an easy fix and the detour was tolerable, but when that changed and the entire structure 40 feet underground had to be replaced. That detour was a huge pain in the neck for everyone.

School buses had to be rerouted; workers from Harding had to drive extra mileage to get to work downtown. If you had to drive to Falls or even Tunkhannock, that stretch of 92 that was all dug up, created a mess for many.

Now that the project has been completed for some time now, all those months of inconvenience seems like that blip in our memories. The road is perfect; the waterway is now free and clear that can handle any amount of water running its way and utilities are once again secure.

There will be a time when we look back at the pandemic and we will all get through this as we have gotten through other crisis in the past such as hurricanes, tropic depressions, tornadoes and floods.

All the complaining and finger pointing will not help our current situation change for the better. We just need to persevere and endure the setback and move forward. We have to; it’s the only way.

Officials at the City of Pittston have been doing all they can to have some type of normalcy.

The Second Friday Art Walk was conducted nine days ago and it felt good to get out on what was a gorgeous evening. Everyone was diligent on safety, and I hope vendors were pleased with the outcome.

Yes, it wasn’t a typical Second Friday event of the past with people coming out in droves and I get that. Maybe a lot of people that used to attend the art walk may have had reservations on attending due to COVID-19, and that’s okay. With COVID cases on the rise, maybe it’s prudent for at-risk people to stay home and stay safe.

It was a big night for Pittston with Second Friday happening, Luzerne County’s Rockin’ the County traveling flatbed truck with the feature band, The Mule Team, based out of Scranton, and in the evening, the movie “The Goonies” was shown at The Slope Amphitheater located behind the Pittston Memorial Library.

I give city officials, in Mayor Michael Lombardo and Main Street Manager Mary Kroptavich, credit for doing their part in getting some semblance of normalcy back to people of Greater Pittston.

On Saturday evening, another movie was shown at The Slope and I stopped by. Pittston Popcorn was on hand to sell boxes of popcorn and beverages.

It was another great summer evening with warm temperatures and a killer sunset that you could see from the amphitheater. As the sun was setting over the mountain on the West Side with the silhouette of the city skyline in view, the sky was turning a hue of red and pink.

Lombardo and Kroptavich wheeled the projector housed in the library to set up at the amphitheater. I arrived early and was the only one there. Soon Pittston Popcorn showed up to set up a table with products.

As the sun set deeper into the night, it was still too bright to begin the feature, so Lombardo and Kroptavich waited for more arrivals and decided to delay the start of the movie.

As the clock approached 9 p.m., it was decided it was time for the movie to begin. Unfortunately, only three people showed up to view the movie at an amphitheater that seats approximately 300 people.

I was only going to stay for short while to take photos of the evening, but instead, I stayed to watch the entire movie, Blinded by the Light. The 2019 movie is a true story involving a young Pakistani living with his family while going to school that got inspired by the words and lyrics of Bruce Springsteen.

Mayor Lombardo is optimistic the popularity of the free movies shown at The Slope will pick up. It’s a great venue and with not many places to go these days, taking in a free movie might do you good.

“Muhammad Ali taught us life is best when you build bridges between people, not walls.” – Billy Crystal

“You must be bold, brave, and courageous and find a way… to get in the way.” – John Lewis

“We must be headlights and not taillights.” – John Lewis