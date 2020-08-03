Delayed Second Friday Art Walk held

One of the youngest Art Walk vendors, Ava Swiderski, 12-years-old, proudly displays her art she created and was selling. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

<p>Wearing a mask could be difficult when you were taste-testing wine from Mucciolo Family Wine. Mucciolo representative Natalie Leatherman, left, poured out samples during the event.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

<p>Paul Stevenson, left, and his mom Kristie, center, were busy selling homemade masks at the Second Friday Art Walk, Pittston.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

<p>Greater Pittstonians came out for the first of the year Second Friday Art Walk at downtown Pittston on July 24. Attendees and vendors wore masks while staying at a safe distance during the event.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

<p>Artist Karen Styron Stocknick hangs another original art piece on the display rack. In addition to paintings, Stocknick was selling hand-crafted jewelry.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

After a two-month delay due to COVID-19, the City of Pittston held its 2nd Friday Art Walk on July 24.

Vendors were distantly safe from each other while wearing masks. Attendees were also urged to wear a mask.

August 14 will be the next scheduled 2nd Friday Art Walk in downtown Pittston.

– Tony Callaio