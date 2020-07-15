Pa. set to resume some virus restrictions Thursday; bars, teleworking included

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is set to announce new statewide restrictions prompted by an increase in coronavirus cases, according to an email his office sent to government officials around 1 p.m. today.
Wolf has scheduled a public announcement at 3:30 p.m.
Based on the information his office communicated to local governments:
Bars
All bars are prohibited from conducting operations unless they offer sit-down, dine-in meals.
Alcohol only can be served for on-premises consumption when in the same transaction as a meal.
All service must be at a table or booth, with bar service prohibited.
Take-out sales of alcohol for the purposes of off-site consumption are permitted subject to any limitations or restrictions imposed by Pennsylvania law.
For purposes of the order, occupancy requirements are limited to 25% of stated fire-code maximum occupancy for indoor dining. A discrete indoor event or gathering in a business in the retail food services industry is limited to 25 people.
Restaurants and private catered events
For purposes of the order, occupancy requirements are limited to 25% of stated fire-code maximum occupancy for indoor dining.
A discrete indoor event or gathering in a business in the retail food services industry is limited to 25 people.
All businesses in the retail food services industry, including restaurants, wineries, and bars, are permitted to provide take-out and delivery sales of food, as well as dine-in service in both indoor and outdoor seating areas so long as they strictly adhere to the requirements of the guidance, as required by the order, including:
• Non-bar seating in outdoor areas (i.e., tables or counter seats that do not line up to a bar or food service area) may be used for customer seating.
• Customers being served must be seated at a table.
• The maximum occupancy limit includes staff.
• Social distancing, masking, and other mitigation measures must be employed to protect workers and patrons.
• Alcohol only can be served for on-premises consumption when in the same transaction as a meal. Take-out sales of alcohol for the purposes of off-site consumption are permitted subject to any limitations or restrictions imposed by Pennsylvania law.
Nightclubs
All nightclubs, as defined by the Clean Indoor Air Act, 35 P.S. § 637.2, are prohibited from conducting operations.
Other events and gatherings
Events and gatherings other than those in businesses in the retail food services industry must adhere to these gathering limitations:
• Indoor events and gatherings of more than 25 people are prohibited.
• Outdoor events and gatherings of more than 250 people are prohibited.
• The maximum occupancy limit includes staff.
Teleworking
Unless not possible, all businesses are required to conduct their operations in whole or in part remotely through individual teleworking of their employees in the jurisdiction or jurisdictions in which they do business.
Where telework is not possible, employees may conduct in-person business operations, provided that the businesses fully comply with all substantive aspects of the business safety order, the worker safety order, and the masking order.
Gyms and fitness facilities
All gyms and fitness facilities, while permitted to continue indoor operations, are directed to prioritize outdoor physical fitness activities. All activities must follow masking requirements as provided by the July 1 order, and must provide for social distancing requirements of persons being at least 6 feet apart.
The state’s communication points to a significant increase in coronavirus cases in the state and country, including dramatic rises overwhelming hospital and testing capacity in some parts of the nation.
The governor’s order, which takes effect Thursday, seeks to “avoid Pennsylvania joining the ranks of other states seeing thousands of cases per day,” it said.
Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.