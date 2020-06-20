Villa Foglia returning for take-out, catering business

Earlier in the week, Bernie Foglia, former owner of Villa Foglia, put a sign out in front of the his establishment he will reopen this weekend.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
Bernie Foglia prepares pork for a dinner special at Villa Foglia in this file photo from 2016.
Tony Callaio | File photo
Foglia, 79, is looking forward to serving the public once again at his restaurant he opened 37-years ago, on Main St., Exeter.
Tony Callaio | File photo
EXETER – Villa Foglia has been a mainstay in the Borough of Exeter for more than 50 years before closing in 2017. Owner Bernie Foglia felt it was time to hang up his apron and enjoy life with his family. After three years of retirement, Bernie is back beginning this weekend.
When Foglia retired, his plan was to sell the building that included an apartment on the second floor and walk away from the food service industry he had worked in since he was 12 years old.
Eventually, an interested party did take over the restaurant only to close their doors at the end of February. Once again, Foglia, 79, was in need of someone to occupy the restaurant.
When the pandemic struck and with no one in sight interested in taking over the restaurant, Foglia decided to get back into the market – this time with a twist.
“I closed the doors on Aug. 1, 2017,” Foglia said. “I’ve been pretty much doing nothing and enjoying my life.”
He and is wife, Karen, have two daughters, Maria, 35, and Theresa, 32, both live away. Maria resides in New York City, while Theresa lives in China teaching school.
“Both my kids are in hottest spots in the world with the coronavirus and we worry,” Foglia admitted. “They could live on the moon, but as long as they’re okay, that’s all that counts.”
With his children out of the area and Karen gainfully employed, Foglia decided to run the business one more time.
“I’m only going to do take-out,” Foglia said. “It’s so hard to keep employees, it’s not worth opening up the dining room, so this time around, it’s take-out and catering only.”
Foglia will be offering a full menu Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“I’m still going to offer on- and off-premises catering for funeral bereavement breakfasts or lunches, small parties and wedding rehearsal parties,” Foglia said. “We seat 65 in the dinning room, so if anyone wants their party catered, we can do it here or off site.”
Over the last three years, Foglia said he would receive phone calls from longtime patrons admitting they missed his restaurant.
“We were always famous for our chicken Calabrese, veal Calabrese, sausage, pork chops, and I used to have some regulars that would come in a few times a week for our specials,” Foglia said. “Even after I retired, I had some calls to do some favors for people.”
“As long as I’m able to do it, I look up and say, ‘Thanks Boss,’” Foglia said. “I know guys my half my age that have physical problems, so I’m really thankful I can do this.”
After his retirement in 2017, Foglia had reservations about retirement, but was happy he had an occupant for the business. The last tenant had a lease-to-own agreement but it didn’t work out.
“Oh I missed it,” Foglia admitted. “I missed my regulars and seeing so many people coming in.”
Foglia put the sign out in front of the restaurant this past week announcing the reopening of Villa Foglia.
“I’m pleased at the amount of interest from the public that I’m reopening up,” Foglia said. “I’m going to have my old sign put up on the front of the building very shortly.”
To order or reserve the dining room for catering, call 570-301-3132.
Foglia said his menu would be just as it was that kept him in business for decades.