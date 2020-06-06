Pittston Area Middle School says goodbye to 8th-graders

Vehicles began to line up on Sunday, May 31, to pick up a curbside pasta dinner handed out by Middle School faculty members.
Seventh- and eighth-grade reading teachers, Sarah Donahue, left, and Angela Chaump, hand out Pittston Area gym bags to eighth-graders during a pasta diner fundraiser.
Eighth grade students, left to right, Jade Eike, Julia Rucco and Olivia Rucco stopped by to pick up pasta dinners and gym bags.
Pittston Area Middle School principal Patrick Bilbow points to the spot where the outgoing 8th grade class will have their panorama photo hung on the wall. Bilbow hopes to have the photo taken during the next school year.
PITTSTON — Schools all over the country have been scrambling at the end of the school year to come up with solutions to wrap up the year and to say goodbye. The Pittston Area Middle School seventh- and eighth-grade teachers came up with a solution, a curbside pasta sale.
On Sunday, May 31, Middle School teachers began to assemble at the school’s main entrance parking lot to set up a station for handing over a pasta dinner with meatballs, salad and dessert to 390 people that bought tickets for the fundraiser that was postponed from April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This was originally scheduled for April 30 as a fundraiser for a trip to Knoebel’s Park for the eighth-graders,” Bridget Brogan, a fifth- and sixth-grade Social Studies teacher, said. “We planned this for a drive-through because most people were prepaid with dinners.”
The intent of the faculty was to make it a celebratory goodbye to the eighth grade students in particular. Faculty set up a banner, a slide show presentation, balloons, photo collages of the students and each eighth-grader picking up a pasta dinner received a gym bag with the Pittston Area logo on it.
The a total of 280 eighth-graders received a gym bag courtesy of the Pittston Area Middle School Student Council and the Middle School Builder’s Club.
“I want to thank Dante LaFratte of LaFratte’s Catering for donated a lot to the fundraiser,” Tiffany Ferentino, seventh- and eighth-grade English teacher, said. “The money raised will be going into next year’s class.”
Nora Philbin, a 13-year-old eighth-grader, picked up her dinner with her mother, grandmother and sister.
“School was fun, but it was sad because we didn’t expect it to end so soon,” Philbin said, on the school’s closing due to the pandemic. “It’s nice to see all the teachers and I didn’t think I’d see so many here.”
Philbin is looking forward to next year at high school, but admits, “It might be a bit scary.”
She went on to thank her teachers, including Patrick Bilbow, Middle School principal.
“I thought this was a pretty viable option for us to do it this way,” Bilbow said, of saying good-bye to the Middle School students. “The fundraiser really took on another life of its own when faculty decided to do something to honor the eighth-grade students. I feel awful for our eighth-graders.”
Bilbow mentioned some of the end-of-the-year activities the eighth-graders have missed out such as the class trip, the class dance and the customary class group photo that hangs on the wall in his office area.
“They would be the only class that won’t have a photo on the wall,” Bilbow said. “Every class that I’ve been involved with since I’m here is on this wall and when we get back to a regular schedule, I’m going to ask for permission at the high school if then can come back for one day to take the photo.”
Bilbow’s own son, Kieran, is one of the eighth-graders missing on his last year at the Middle School building.