Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce holds fundraiser

🔊 Listen to this

Ed and Monica Perry toast the evening during the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce and Women’s Network’s Dancing in the Street fundraiser held outdoors at the chamber parking lot on Sept. 25.

Joe Burke, shown, along with The Sperazza Band, performed during the Greater Pittston Chamber’s Dancing in the Street fundraiser.

From left: Mike Sperazza, Ray McGarry, Julio and Melissa Caprari enjoy the latest chamber of commerce event.

The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce and the Women’s Network held the Dancing in the Streets fundraiser at the parking lot of the chamber on Friday, Sept. 25.

Due to the pandemic, the chamber held an outdoor event complying with health and public safety guidelines.

Joe Burke and The Sperazza Band performed during the four-hour event.

– Tony Callaio