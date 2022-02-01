Performances were postponed from January

🔊 Listen to this

John Bubul, Tony Thomas and Ray Hopkins star as the three angels in the title of the play.

Cathy Rist Strauch was all set to introduce you to Joseph, Jules and Alfred in January.

Of course, they’ve been doing time for murder and swindling. But Strauch is sure audiences will warm up to this trio of “lovable convicts,” the title characters in the Actors Circle production of “My Three Angels.”

The classic play, set in French Guiana in 1910, promises to be hilarious, as Joseph, Jules and Alfred start out repairing a roof for the Ducotel family — and end up untangling every problem that family faces, from shop-keeping woes to unpleasant relatives to daughter Marie Louise’s romance.

The production was originally planned for January, but scheduling conflicts and the Covid surge pushed the performances to February.

Related Video

“Everything’s coming together now,” director Strauch said Monday.

Newcomers she has welcomed to the cast include Ray Hopkins as Alfred, the third angel; Patrick Dalyrymple as Paul and Joe Rocco as the lieutenant.

The comedy was written by Samuel and Bella Spewack, and the cast includes John Bubul, Tony Thomas, Ray Hopkins as the three angels. The family is portrayed by Jeff Ginsberg (also a co-producer), Katie VonBergen, Emma Ross; Jennifer Frey Abdalla, Patrick Dalrymple, Susan Parrick (also assistant director, stage manager, and costume and prop mistress), and Joe Rocco (also an understudy).

Others helping with the show are Mark Fryer, co-producer; Bob Spalletta and David A. Smith lighting; and Harry Adelman, sound.

My Three Angels is presented through the support of the Lackawanna County Community Arts and Culture Grant, a program of Lackawanna County Commissioners, Jerry Notarianni, Debi Domenick, Esq., and Chris Chermak; and sponsorship from the Stoppini Foundation.

The show will be presented at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Rd. in Scranton, Feb. 17 through 27 with performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $12 general admission, $10 for seniors, $8 for students. On Feb. 17, tickets are $8 general admission and seniors, and $6 for students. Following CDC and Lackawanna County Emergency guidelines, masks are required for this event.

For reservations call 570-342-9707.