John Bergen of Pittston Township nominated heroic pair

🔊 Listen to this

As a member of the American Federation of Police and Concerned Citizens, John Bergen of Pittston Township recently nominated Kingston Assistant Fire Chief Floyd Young and Kingston Patrolman Matthew Bonawitz for the American Police Hall of Fame Life Saving Award. Bergen was impressed that Floyd and Young entered a burning house on Chester Street in Kingston in March 2021 and rescued two young boys. Shown during a presentation of the American Police Hall of Fame Life Saving Award are: Police Chief Rich Kotchik, Patrolman Matthew Bonawitz, Mayor Paul Roberts, Assistant Fire Chief Floyd Young, Fire Chief Frank Guido, Administrator Paul Keating and John Bergen.