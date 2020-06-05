Nutrition corner: Enjoy in-season strawberries

1949

The Jermyn-Green Mine operation was in bankruptcy and members of the United Mine Workers of America District 1 were going day to day to see if there was anyone interested in purchasing the No. 14, No. 6 and Butler operations of the company. Workers, idled for several months, heard rumors that Pagnotta Coal Company had acquired the No. 6 but failed to get the lease on No. 14. By November, Louis Pagnotti announced the No. 6 colliery would be up and running, returning 600 men to their jobs. Before the bankruptcy was announced, the No. 6 employed 681 men and produced 1,700 tons of coal daily.

It was all quite confusing when Pittston Township school teacher Mary Nealon Kearns was notified by the Pittston Twp. school board that in March 1949 she was eligible for retirement. Kearns insisted she was not of retirement age and a search of birth records by her attorneys and the school board was initiated to confirm she was younger than the 62 years of age required to retire. The problem was that, although the board felt Kearns was up for retirement, it wanted her to remain past her retirement date. Kearns insisted she would not be eligible for retirement until 1951, anyway. It was determined the school district had listed her birth year incorrectly but, in the end, Kearns advised the board she had never been a member of nor contributed to the Public-School Employees’ Retirement Fund and, therefore, was not eligible for retirement funds.

1957

Hughestown High School students presented a program dedicated to Christopher Columbus. The program opened with the student body singing “America the Beautiful,” after which Verna Weitz gave a recitation about the importance of the day. A play entitled “Brave Columbus” was given by James Bell, Jack McHugh, Ricky Chester, Evelyn Bartoli, Ted Keeler, Lillian Monahan, Sidney Burnside, Kenneth Salvo, Gene Richard, Robert Orr and Janice Musto. Other performers were Joyce Brodbeck, Henrietta Frati, Cecelia Hoover, Gloria Davenport, Darwin Pershau, Michael Harned, Tillie Orzello, Sandra DeCurtis, Karen Poli, James Tarity, Gale Renfer, Linda Deeble, Janice Atwell, George Renfer and Michael Orlando. To close out the program, a recitation of “There’ll Always be an America” was given by Mary Ellen English. One of the lesser-known facts about Columbus’ voyages to America is that it wasn’t until his third journey to the new world did he realized he hadn’t reached what he originally thought was Asia, but instead had discovered a new continent.

In 1957, four area drive-ins advertised these movies: “Night Passage” and “Gun for a Coward” at the Midway, “Walk into Hell” at the Riverview, “A Hatful of Rain” at the Comerford and, at the Moonlite in West Wyoming, “Tammy” starring Debbie Reynolds and “Joe Butterfly” starring Audi Murphy were screened. The Moonlite Drive-in closed in 1987 but re-opened this month after an extensive two-year renovation project.

1963

The Oregon Park Drillerettes sponsored a Halloween parade through Pittston. Those judging the best costume were Joy Recupero and Anthony Ferrera. Those planning the event were Janet Guarnieri, Carol Scarantino, Georgianne Groblinsky, Nancy Novaro, Adele Policare, Josie Ritondo, Sandra Roman, Debbie Stankus, Gloria Macario, Maria Ferrara, Elaine Stanish, Susan Jake, Debbie Conroy, Mary Klenik, Cindy Savokinas, Nancy Brogna, Alma Murphy, Patti Jake, Maryann Jake, Frances Castellino and Adrienne Soska.

Endorsed by President John F. Kennedy, the punt pass and kick competition sponsored by the National Football League was planned by Ford dealers throughout the country. Barber Motor Company of Exeter took part and issued applications to local youngsters between the ages of 8 and 11. Nick Volpetti, assistant football coach at West Pittston High School, oversaw the stadium activity. Prizes were to be awarded for first second and third place. Punt pass and kick competitions began in 1961 and were at one time part of the NFL’s national television coverage. In 1995, Kendra Wecker was the first girl to compete in the event and made the finals. The competition expanded and later had separate competitions for boys and girls in five different age groups.

1967

People gathered on the street watching the graceful but measured movement of veteran steeplejack James McDonald as he was raised in a bosuns chair to be perched on one of the two steeples of St. John the Evangelist Church on William Street. He then proceeded to climb a ladder to the top of one of the 150 foot spires. His job was to retrieve two crosses, measuring six feet six inches high with four feet cross arms, that sat atop both towers and carry them down to street level. McDonald meticulously detached the crosses and carried them down the spire on his back. Both crosses were to be cleaned and covered with gold leaf by W.W. Davis Painting and reattached after repair work on the spires was completed. McDonald had learned the trade from his father with whom he worked from the time he was a young boy.

The Sunday night line-up of television shows to be enjoyed by the whole family included, “21st Century,” “Death Valley Days,” “Family Affair,” “Lassie,” “Gentle Ben,” “Walt Disney,” “F.B.I.,” “The Ed Sullivan Show,” “Smothers Brothers,” “Bonanza,” “Mission Impossible” and “High Chaparral.”

Winners of the 1967 Punt Pass and Kick Competition sponsored by Ford Motor Company and The Pittston Council Knights of Columbus were James Smith, James Carmody, Tom Connell, John Connell, George Oschal, Joseph Klimchak, Kenneth Detata, George Maffei, Dave Amico, Harry O’Dell Bud Castellano, Joseph Mule, Bill Janesewski, Joseph Vetak, Gary Wendorf.

1969

A small group of women picketed the American Theatre in Pittston for showing an X-rated movie entitled “Libertine.” In accordance with a requested legislative action by the District Attorney’s office of Luzerne County against the distribution of X-rated movies in the State of Pennsylvania, the Sunday Dispatch decided that the paper would not contain theater advertising if the movie to be advertised had an X-rating. A statement appearing in the Dispatch stated, “The editor of the Dispatch is certainly not qualified to be a censor on what is shown in movie theaters but is qualified and has the authority to say what type of advertising is printed in this paper.” First shown in the U.S. in 1968, “Libertine” was an Italian comedy directed by Pasquale Festa Campanile.

1997

Pittston City and West Pittston firefighters unveiled a monument on Kennedy Blvd. in Pittston as a memorial tribute to Leonard Insalaco and John Lombardo, two volunteer firefighters who lost their lives in a March 1993 fire in downtown Pittston. Insalaco and Lombardo were killed in the line of duty when the North Main Street building in which they were fighting a fire collapsed, trapping the two firemen under tons of debris. There was some discussion regarding a plan to name a street after the two men, but a decision was made to create something that would stand the test of time and remain as a constant reminder of their bravery. The fundraising campaign collected contributions from organizations, businesses and individuals raising over $50,000.

2001

Erin Simko was notified she was the recipient of the National Federation of Music Clubs Gold Cup, sponsored by the Mozart Club of Northeastern PA for receiving three consecutive superior ratings at a local competition. Simko was a member of the American College of Student Musicians and received a superior rating in competition for 2000 and 2001.

